2022 Gocke family reunion held in Waco

WACO -- On Sunday, June 12, 2022, 67 descendants of the Fred and Minnie Gocke family enjoyed an afternoon of food and fun at St. John’s Fellowship Hall south of Waco. Hosts were the Lindell and Walter Gocke families.

Quilts of Valor were awarded to Roger Rucker, Robert Tieken, Lynn Tieken, Craig Paro, Douglas Gocke, and Cody Paro. Not pictured Douglas Gocke and Cody Paro.

Longest Married Couples were Marlus and Wayne Sandall and Gladys and Wayne Petersen with 63 years. Oldest present was LaDonna Richert. Youngest present was Ellis Junge. Traveling the farthest was Nicholas Leybold.

Attending from Nebraska:

York: Galen and Judy Gocke, Dave and Deb Robotham, Steve and Gail Maronde, Marlus Sandell, Cindy Goff, Brian and Trudy Gocke, LaDonna Richert, Stan and Delaine Gocke.

Lincoln: Craig and Karla Paro, Susan Hickerson Lorenz, Chris and Kathie Leybold, Joan Gocke, Nikki Tieken.

Waco: Sherry Wiemer-Matlock, Iva Lou Wellman, Justine Wiemer, Wayne and Peggy Heine.

Omaha: Bob and Jan Tieken, JoAnn Tieken, Scott Tieken, Steve Gocke.

Seward: Wess, Shannon and Gavin Robotham, Lynn Tieken.

Utica: Roger and Theo Rucker, Christel Barth.

Stromsburg: Lola Reetz, Lorri Marsden.

Plattsmouth: Curtis, Tahlia, Amelia and Hadley Gocke.

Kearney: Todd, Chelsea, Ellis and Cameron Junge, Steven Junge.

Pleasant Dale: John Robotham.

Exeter: Terri Volkmer.

Fairmont: Pete and Gladys Petersen.

North Platte: Twila Conell, Tara Lienemann, and Brodie Lienemann.

Benedict: Craig, Dawn, Austin and Addison Nienhueser.

Henderson: Derek Sandall.

Beaver Crossing: Mike and Jan Hoffschneider, Tim and Sheryl Tieken.

Loretta Kubitscheki came from Westminster Colo., Diane Klein from Cambridge Minn., and Nicholas Leybold from Dubuque, Iowa.

The committee for the 2024 reunion will be the Norman and Lawrence Gocke families.

The upcoming reunion will be June 9, 2024 at St. John’s Fellowship Hall.