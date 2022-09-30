Annie Jeffrey’s Health Fair slated for Oct. 4

OSCEOLA -- Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center is always taking precautionary steps to protect our patients, community members and staff from the exposure and spread of any illness including COVID-19. Annie Jeffrey Health Center wants to continue to be able to offer discounted health screening services to fair goers. That being said Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center is pleased to announce we will be proceeding with our 18th Annual Health Fair on Tuesday, October 4th. This year’s event will not have vendors, but discounted blood draws and flu shots will be available.

Please note the change in location for this year’s event as IT WILL be held at the Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola NOT the Polk County Fairgrounds. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms including but not limited to fever, coughing and/or shortness of breath, if you or a member of your family have traveled from an area where COVID-19 is spreading or if you or a member of your family have been in close contact to or exposed to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 we ask that you do not attend the health fair. This year’s event will be held from 6:45 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Pending availability Annie Jeffrey Health Center will be providing comprehensive blood screening profiles including general blood chemistry analysis, cholesterol profile, and complete blood cell count at a discounted rate of $35 (a $315 value). Thyroid screening (TSH), diabetes screening (Hemoglobin A1C), Vitamin D, and prostate specific antigen (PSA) testing will also be available for $25 per each additional test requested. It is recommended that those wishing to have their blood drawn be fasting for at least 8 hours but to drink plenty of water and to take daily medications as required. Anyone wishing to take advantage of the laboratory screening must bring a legal sized self-addressed stamped envelope so that the test results can be mailed directly to the participant.

The Polk County Health Department will also be on site offering seasonal flu shots. Regular flu shots will be available to fair goers under age 65 for a $10 administration fee. The Polk County Health Department will also have the High Dose Flu shots available. These are recommended for individuals 65 years of age and older. They will be available at no cost for fair goers with a current Medicare card. Donations will be accepted by the health department to help cover the expense of administering the immunizations.

We hope you choose to take control of your health by attending the Fall Health Fair on October 4th. Annie Jeffrey Health Center would like to remind individuals to be patient and respect the safety recommendations as they attend this year’s event. Reminder no appointment is necessary that walk-ins are welcome for lab work and flu shots from 6:45 am until 11:00 am. Individuals are encouraged to call 402-747-2031 and ask for Robin to address any questions or concerns.