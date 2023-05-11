Soon we will be experiencing some hot temperatures. Our furry friends need to be protected from the heat elements of summer. Below are some reminders that can protect your pet from the health dangers and risks of summer heat and protect you from animal cruelty charges.

Like people, dogs and cats are susceptible to increase in illness due to high temperatures. They can get sick very quickly if their body temperature rises. A normal dog or cat’s temperature ranges from 100-103 degrees Fahrenheit. Problems occur when the air temperature rises above your pet’s normal body temperature. They begin to have difficulties getting their body temperatures lower due to the excessive heat. We have experienced many animals suffering from over exposure to heat elements who now have issues being dehydrated, burnt paw pads, heat exhaustion and death. Unfortunately, they have been found in hot cars, trailers, garages and sheds. Some have been found on a tie out in a field or yard without adequate shade or water. Others have been found as strays running loose with burns to their paws. All these situations could have been avoided.

Dogs or cats left in or trapped in cars, garages, trailers and sheds will suffer from extremely high temperatures. The temperature inside your vehicle can rise almost 20º F in just 10 minutes, and almost 30 degrees in 20 minutes. The longer you wait, the higher it goes. At one hour, your vehicle's inside temperature can be more than 40 degrees higher than the outside temperature. Even on a 70-degree day, that's 110 degrees inside your vehicle. Garages, trailers and sheds can be 10 – 25 degrees warmer than the outside temperature. Don’t keep your pets in a garage, shed or trailer during the summer. Also, stray cats and dogs will try to find cooler areas to “hang out” and may unintentionally get trapped in them. If your pet goes missing please look for them in these areas, the sooner the better. Don’t tie your pet outside during the hot weather, unless they have an area that is cooler to rest in. Your pet will suffer from overexposure to the sun and heat. They will require medical attention.

Pets also need protection from the hot ground, pavement, concrete, asphalt, and especially truck beds. All surfaces heat up in the sun. Any burns on the paws can come in just seconds. If you are unable to keep your hand or bare foot on any surface for at least 10 seconds than it is likely too hot for your pet. Check your pet’s paws regularly for damage and injuries. If your pet is refusing to walk, is limping, quickstepping, or licking and chewing on their paws, they may already be injured. You can consider using protective paw covers on your pet. Or, only let them out for short periods of time, walk them on the grass, follow a shady route, condition and moisturize cracks or scratched pads.

Heat exhaustion is an illness brought on by dehydration caused by exposure to high temperature for short or long periods of time. Signs of heat exhaustion include excessive panting, difficult breathing, drooling, reddened gums, vomiting, diarrhea, mental dullness, uncoordinated movement and collapse. If you notice any of these signs get your pet’s body temperature down with cool water from a bath, pool or wet cool towel. Let them drink as much water as they want without forcing them and call your vet immediately.

Dog breeds that are more at risk include short noised breeds such as Bulldogs, Boxers and Pugs. Persians, exotic shorthair, Himalayan and Burmese constitute the cat breeds that would be more at risk. Some other high risk factors include senior pets, kittens, puppies, obese, or pets with long thick coats.

Dogs and cats that are at a high risk to heat related sicknesses are those who stay outside for long periods of time, who don’t have access to clean fresh water, those who accidentally or intentionally get locked outside, and ones left in cars. Avoid putting your pets in danger and at risk for heat illnesses. You may be subject to veterinarian bills, death of your pet, and/or charged criminally with cruelty and neglect to animals