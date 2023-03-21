YORK – The American Legion Auxiliary met March 6 at the post home.

President Marcia Witmer opened the meeting with 10 members present.

The opening prayer was given by Chaplain Claudia Braden, after which they stood in silence in memory of the deceased.

The group recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the “Star Spangled Banner.” The group then recited the Preamble.

Nine officers answered roll call.

Secretary JoAnn Kuester read the minutes from the February meeting, which were approved with corrections.

Treasurer Connie Hubbard made her report. It was approved and put on file. There were no bills.

Hubbard read a letter she composed to send to state lifetime members, saying this group will not be paying for their membership as they have in the past. The dues to be paid in August have been raised by $35 because the National ALA has raised their requirement. The group said thank you to all members who continue to be supportive.

Witmer will go to the District Convention on Saturday, March 25, in Beatrice. Registration will be from 9-10 a.m. She will take a basket of items from the local chapter, which will be auctioned off that day.

The group discussed paying the second half of scholarship money to last year’s recipient. Braden made a motion to pay it. Linda Duell seconded it. The motion carried.

April will be children and youth month. Braden made a motion to send $50 to the Girl Scouts. Duell seconded it. Motion carried.

Lauren Hills is the recipient to go to Girls State in June. Ann Ravert is the alternate.

Braden showed the group a magnet she made of the American Legion Auxiliary logo. Next month, the group will decide if they will order them to display on their cars.

Two birthday and two sympathy cards were sent.

Regarding community service, Kuester worked six hours at blood drives.

National President Vickie Koutz visited Nebraska in January.

Braden closed with prayer and the group sang one verse of “America.”

The meeting was adjourned.