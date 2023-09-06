YORK -- The regular meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary was held at the post home at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. President, Marcia Witmer opened the meeting with eight members present.

The opening prayer was given by JoAnn Kuester, in the absence of Claudia Braden, after which we stood in silence in memory of our deceased.

We recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner. The ladies then recited the Preamble.

Six officers answered roll call.

Secretary, JoAnn Kuester, read the minutes from the August meeting. They were approved as read.

Two thank you cards were received from York 4-H and Claudia Braden.

Treasurer, Connie Hubbard, gave the treasurer's report. There were no bills. It was approved and put on file.

We have 35 members and 21 have paid their dues.

Community Service: JoAnn worked the NPPD blood drive and Jan Tiffany and JoAnn helped with the tractor show at the Wessels Living History Farm.

We discussed the budget and it was approved with changes.

Lucille Reichenler played the Hymn of the month, “He Touched Me.”

We sang one verse of America.

Meeting adjourned.

The next meeting will be Oct. 2 at the post home.