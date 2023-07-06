YORK -- The regular meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary was held at the post home at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. President, Marcia Witmer opened the meeting with seven members present.

The opening prayer was given by chaplain, Claudia Braden, after which we stood in silence in memory of our deceased.

We recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner. The ladies then recited the Preamble.

Seven officers answered roll call.

Secretary, JoAnn Kuester, read the minutes from the June meeting. They were approved as read.

Treasurer, Connie Hubbard, gave the treasurer's report. It was approved and put on file. There were no bills. The lunch we served at the first annual car show in Harrison Park was a successful fundraiser. We plan to do it again next year.

Three birthday cards and one congratulations card were sent to members.

Marcia and Jan Tiffany delivered 4th of July favors to our veterans in the nursing homes.

Installation of officers will be held at the August meeting. Our girls state recipient will report her experience.

Did you know?: John Adams believed that July 2nd was the correct date on which to celebrate the birth of American independence and would reportedly turn down invitations to appear at July 4th events in protest. Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died on July 4, 1826 - The 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence.

Our next meeting will be August 7 at the post home.

Claudia closed in prayer.

Meeting adjourned.