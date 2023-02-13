YORK – The American Legion Auxiliary met on February 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the post home.

The regular meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary was held at the post home at 7 p.m. President, Marcia Witmer opened the meeting with eight members present.

The opening prayer was given by chaplain, Claudia Braden, after which we stood in silence in memory of our deceased.

We recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang one verse of the Star Spangled Banner. The ladies then recited the Preamble.

Ten officers answered roll call.

Secretary, JoAnn Kuester, read the minutes from the December meeting. They were approved as read. There was no January meeting due to the weather

Treasurer, Connie Hubbard, gave the treasurer's report.

It was approved and put on file. There were no bills.

District Convention is March 25 in Beatrice. Registration is from 9 - 10 a.m.

Days to fly your flag are February 12 Lincoln’s birthday; February 20 Washington’s birthday (observed); February 20 President’s Day.

Membership: We have 81 paid members.

Courtesy: Four birthday and one sympathy cards were sent. We received two thank you cards.

Americanism: Marcia read about the “US Military dropped Pianos Onto the Battlefield with Parachutes During WWII.” Very interesting. Thank you Marcia for always finding interesting articles to share.

Lucille Reichenger is home from the Hearthstone.

Our next meeting will be March 6 at the Post Home.