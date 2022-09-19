Alyssa Onnen of York selected to Jacht Agency's fall crew

LINCOLN -- Alyssa Onnen of York is among 53 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who have been selected for the fall crew of the Jacht Agency. Onnen, a senior advertising and public relations, and journalism major at the university, is the photographer for the agency.

Jacht is a student-run agency offered through the College of Journalism and Mass Communications that allows participants to gain real-world experience by working with a variety of clients on brand strategy, public relations, multimedia design and more. Jacht has 16 clients, including nonprofits and local businesses, this fall.

"I am thrilled to work alongside the next crew of committed young professionals," said Jemalyn Griffin, Jacht's executive director. "I have high hopes for this crew as they continue to strive for success and produce high-quality work for our clients."