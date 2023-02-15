LINCOLN — The pesticide-laden waste left by a now-closed ethanol plant near Mead, Nebraska, slowed legislative confirmation of Gov. Jim Pillen’s pick to be the state’s top environmental official this week.

In the end, lawmakers approved the appointment of Jim Macy as director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. The vote was 38-0, with eight senators abstaining, on Tuesday.

But senators spent nearly three hours before the vote debating his handling of what some have described as an environmental disaster created by the AltEn plant, which used treated seed corn to make ethanol. The plant’s operations have been blamed for illness and widespread contamination in the area.

State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, who has been outspoken about AltEn, said Macy did not act quickly enough or forcefully enough to protect the people, land and water around the plant until after a broken pipe on an AltEn digester allowed 4 million gallons of polluted water to spill into a nearby creek.

AltEn shut down in February 2021 at the department’s order. The department then asked the state to sue AltEn, which it did in March 2021.

But Blood argued that Macy had allowed the plant to keep operating, despite repeated violations of environmental laws and regulations since it first opened in 2015.

“This has to do with the air that we breathe, the water that we drink,” Blood said. “If you’re OK with making Nebraskans collateral damage, then go ahead and vote green (for Macy).”

Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus agreed that the plant had been “an ecological mess.” But he said Macy had to measure his response against his legal authority. He said he would support Macy because he believes the director learned from the experience.

Another supporter, Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, the Natural Resources Committee chairman, said the Legislature passed a law last year giving the agency director authority to take action sooner. Under the prior law, the director had been required to seek voluntary compliance for a period before taking stronger action.

Bostelman also pointed out the seed companies that supplied corn to AltEn have gotten together to work on cleaning up the site. The AltEn Facility Response Group has spent a reported $28 million so far on efforts to clean up the site.

“Work is being done, work has been done,” he said. “It’s not being ignored. It’s not being cast aside. The state of Nebraska takes this very seriously.”

Former Gov. Pete Ricketts tapped Macy in 2015 to lead what was then the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality. The agency changed names after merging with the Office of Energy in 2019. Pillen opted to retain him in the job.

Macy wasn’t the only Pillen appointee to come in for criticism before being approved Tuesday. Some lawmakers raised concerns about Jason Jackson, the director of the Department of Administrative Services.

Most of the criticism focused on the DAS bidding process that led to St. Francis Ministries getting a contract to manage Omaha metro-area child welfare cases. The Kansas-based nonprofit bid 40% less than the state had been paying to the previous contractor, which state officials did not question despite concerns raised by outside advocates and experts.

St. Francis Ministries later negotiated a 55% boost in payments when financial shortfalls nearly forced its Omaha operations to shut down. The contract has since been terminated after the private agency never met contract terms or complied with state laws limiting caseload sizes.