Allison Weidner playing key role in Cornhuskers 10-3 start

Humphrey St. Francis graduate and current Nebraska Cornhusker Allison Weidner is proving to be a key player for Nebraska in the team’s 10-3 start.

The Huskers currently sit at 2-0 in Big Ten play as 11-1 Michigan is set to visit Wednesday for conference play leading into the rest of Big Ten play with the hopes of receiving an NCAA Tournament bid. Nebraska is currently riding high on a five-game win streak with two ranked victories in No. 15 Maryland and No. 20 Kansas.

Weidner injured her knee in the Kansas win, it is unknown how severe the injury is at this time.

Weidner has started all 13 games for Nebraska as a sophomore after starting nine as a freshman. She has clocked in the fourth-most minutes on the team. She is the current team leader in field goal percentage for players with more than six attempts. She has gone 46 of 85 from the floor for 54%, she also leads the team with attempts and makes at the charity stripe as she has hit 32 of 43 attempts.

She has averaged 10.2 points per game with a season-high of 20 against Houston Christian on Nov. 11.

The sophomore has also been a factor on the boards as she has secured the second most rebounds on the team with 80 for 6.2 per game. She is also tied for second in assists on the team with 31.

Weidner has been able to make her presence felt on the defensive side of the ball as she is third on the team in both steals with 14 and blocks with five. Five steals came against Samford on Dec. 10.

As a freshman, Weidner played in all 33 games including a first-round loss to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 19.1 minutes per game as a freshman and has improved in all four areas.

She has also been able to improve her field goal and three-point shooting percentages.

Prior to her time as a Husker, she stared for the Flyers of Humphrey St. Francis racking 2,282 points, over 700 assists and 600 steals in her time on varsity. She finished her high school career as the third-highest scorer in the state.

Weidner led the Flyers to two state runner-up spots and a state title as a senior in 2021 while also leading the state in scoring.