All-Stars hoop it up in Beatrice

BEATRICE - The East All-Stars outscored the West 23-13 in the third quarter and 18-15 in the fourth to pull away for the 81-76 win Saturday at the Truman Center in Beatrice.

The East was still just clinging to a two point lead with 2:41 remaining in the third quarter, but would finish the period on a 10-4 run to make it 66-58.

Cameron Binder of Auburn started the run with a 3-pointer, but Isaac Yeackley of Milford would come back with a basket for the West to make it 59-56.

Two free throws by Binder and a basket by Lewiston's Hayden Christen made it 63-56. Tri County's Cole Siems would make it 63-58 with a basket for the West, but a free throw by Daniel Frary of Auburn and a put-back basket by Frary made it 66-58.

Holden Ruse of Freeman opened fourth quarter scoring with a basket off an assist from Norris' Trey Deveaux.

The West would eventually get back within five at 73-68, but never closer as the East went on to win 81-76.

Deveaux was named the game's MVP with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The MVP is voted on by coaches in attendance at the game as well as members of the media.