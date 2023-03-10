OMAHA — An Airbnb residence in Omaha’s Benson neighborhood sustained more than $2,000 in property damage after a guest allegedly hosted a “fight night” party in late January.

The property owner reported the damage to Omaha police Monday. The owner told police that a woman rented the property for $160 on Jan. 27-28. The owner found out through Airbnb that the woman rented the property for her little sister, who hosted the fight night.

When the owner returned to the property after the rental period, he discovered property damage inside and outside the bungalow.

According to a police report, damage included: six towels covered in human blood, two area rugs that had marijuana cigarettes put out on them, a picture frame broken and ripped from the wall, and a bathroom counter pulled from the wall. Several plants were also damaged. A vintage decorative airplane valued at $350, $400 in liquor and a $58 knife set and block were also missing.

There was also damage to a post on the property’s privacy fence. A door was chipped and paint on the porch was scraped off.

The owner told police he had to have the house deeply sanitized because there was a lingering smell of burnt marijuana throughout the home and it couldn’t be aired out. He also told police he could not rent the property immediately afterward because of the extensive damage and cleaning.

No suspects have been identified by police.