 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wessels takes visitors on a Christmas Cruise
0 comments
top story

Wessels takes visitors on a Christmas Cruise

Wessels lights

The Wessels house, located inside Wessels Living History Farm, is bordered by bright Christmas lights, ready for visitors passing through the farm for a Christmas Cruise.

YORK -- Wessels Living History Farm’s “elves” have been busy for several weeks getting the farm festive and ready for holiday visitors.

Some holiday plans for the farm have been put on hold, due to the state of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but there is still plenty to see and do on the farm.

Wessels tractor lights

The old tractor near the Wessels Living History Farm Gift Shop entrance received a lot more color and shine for the holiday season.

At nighttime the farm is aglow with Christmas lights attached to as many things board members, staff and volunteers could get their hands on. People looking for a great light show – even closer than the view from the Interstate – can take a Christmas Cruise through the farm 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until the end of December. Along the drive those traversing the park can find a black container ready for nonperishable food donations, going to a local cause. Monetary donations toward Wessels Living History Farm may also be left.

There is much more to look at on the farm, said director Vicki Northrop. “We have some new items from area artists, including paintings from a young man from McCool High School and beautiful artwork by Kent Bedient.”

The gift shop, featuring unique items representing rural America, will be open 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, though Northrop said if there are people shopping, they will remain open until 4 p.m.

Showcasing the work of local artists and using the holidays to showcase the farm itself fall in line with the intent of the 1900s-inspired farm. The namesake and catalyst for Wessels Living History Farm, David Wessels, had a vision to celebrate local agriculture and history while educating.

Jessica Votipka's Top Stories of 2020

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News