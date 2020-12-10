Wessels takes visitors on a Christmas Cruise

YORK -- Wessels Living History Farm’s “elves” have been busy for several weeks getting the farm festive and ready for holiday visitors.

Some holiday plans for the farm have been put on hold, due to the state of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but there is still plenty to see and do on the farm.

At nighttime the farm is aglow with Christmas lights attached to as many things board members, staff and volunteers could get their hands on. People looking for a great light show – even closer than the view from the Interstate – can take a Christmas Cruise through the farm 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays until the end of December. Along the drive those traversing the park can find a black container ready for nonperishable food donations, going to a local cause. Monetary donations toward Wessels Living History Farm may also be left.

There is much more to look at on the farm, said director Vicki Northrop. “We have some new items from area artists, including paintings from a young man from McCool High School and beautiful artwork by Kent Bedient.”

The gift shop, featuring unique items representing rural America, will be open 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, though Northrop said if there are people shopping, they will remain open until 4 p.m.