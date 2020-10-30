Two area farms recognized for keeping it in the family

The Walkup family farm was established by Pennsylvania native David Walkup in 1870, later joined by a settlement by his son John Walkup. Over its century-and-a-half existence, the Walkup farm has been the home for a diverse collection of crops and livestock. As were many farmsteads of the time, the Walkup farm was operated to maximize self-sufficiency; a herd of cattle provided milk for the family for a time, along with swine and chickens. Beef cattle provided income. Today cattle still occupy some of the farm’s pastureland, but the Walkup farm has been modernized over the years to also grow corn, soybeans, triticale, oats and alfalfa. In 1970 David Walkup’s direct descendants Claude and Lucille Walkup received the Aksarben Pioneer Farm Award, recognizing the family farm’s 100th year as a family-owned farm. The 150-year-old prairie paradise is currently owned by Wendell Walkup – David Walkup’s great-great grandson. Wendell was on-hand, joined by his family, to receive the farm’s commemorative Heritage Farm Family Award at the York County Fairgrounds. Asked what the future holds for the Walkup Family Farm, Wendell humorously said, “We will see how it goes,” adding: “It is an honor to receive the Heritage Award. I think it is pretty neat to be able to keep this property in one family for so many years.”