Two area farms recognized for keeping it in the family

Two York County family farms have been recognized with 2020 Aksarben Farm Family awards – one farm in its 150th year, the other recognized for the century mark.
The Walkup family farm was established by Pennsylvania native David Walkup in 1870, later joined by a settlement by his son John Walkup. Over its century-and-a-half existence, the Walkup farm has been the home for a diverse collection of crops and livestock. As were many farmsteads of the time, the Walkup farm was operated to maximize self-sufficiency; a herd of cattle provided milk for the family for a time, along with swine and chickens. Beef cattle provided income. Today cattle still occupy some of the farm’s pastureland, but the Walkup farm has been modernized over the years to also grow corn, soybeans, triticale, oats and alfalfa. In 1970 David Walkup’s direct descendants Claude and Lucille Walkup received the Aksarben Pioneer Farm Award, recognizing the family farm’s 100th year as a family-owned farm. The 150-year-old prairie paradise is currently owned by Wendell Walkup – David Walkup’s great-great grandson. Wendell was on-hand, joined by his family, to receive the farm’s commemorative Heritage Farm Family Award at the York County Fairgrounds. Asked what the future holds for the Walkup Family Farm, Wendell humorously said, “We will see how it goes,” adding: “It is an honor to receive the Heritage Award. I think it is pretty neat to be able to keep this property in one family for so many years.”
Receiving the Pioneer Farm Family Award is the Waco-area farm owned and operated by the Gonnerman family. The family farm was established in 1918, and is today the picture of a modern-minded operation. The Gonnerman’s have been recognized for their efforts in sustainable farming, having received the Master Conservationist Award from the Omaha World-Herald in 2018. Sprouting and harvested from the farmground are non-GMO corn, soybeans, and small grains (including wheat). Since 2008 the family has utilized no-till farming, leaving the soil undisturbed. But a few years later, in 2010, current family farmer Scott Gonnerman started implementing over a dozen multi-species cover crops. Scott Gonnerman and family matriarch Donna Gonnerman accepted the Pioneer Farm Family Award for their family at the York County Fairgrounds earlier this year – another laud for the successful family operation.
Heritage and Pioneer Farm Family Awards have traditionally been presented during the honorees’ respective County Fairs. Due to COVID-19, the Walkups and the Gonnermans received the awards privately at the York County Fairgrounds. The Aksarben Foundation, Nebraska Association of Fair Managers and Nebraska Farm Bureau awarded Heritage and Pioneer Farm Family awards to 122 honorees in 2020. Since its inception in 1956 (then being exclusively the Pioneer Farm Family Award) there have been nearly 10,000 Nebraska farm families receiving the Pioneer Farm Family Award. Since its establishment in 2014 nearly 100 farm families have received the Heritage Farm Family Award. All of these families have been recognized for not only their longevity, but their tireless dedication to passing their farms down from generation to generation.
