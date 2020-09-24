The tragic finish line

National Farm Safety and Health Week (NFSHW) 2020 is coming to a close.

Agriculture is the most dangerous sector in the United States, with 574 fatalities in 2018, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics states.

The timing of NFSHW is intentional; harvest is one of the most dangerous times of the year. People are in a hurry to get crop harvested and to its destination. It seems some stop signs at country intersections disappear, and it’s a race to see who can get done the fastest.

Did you see Bob Smolacek’s finished with corn?

Bill’s just got a 40 of beans left.

In farming – grains and oilseed production in particular – time is of the essence. Obviously, no one can predict the weather. For all we know we’ll be in a foot of snow by early October, or have the Corn Belt’s version of a monsoon roll through a week into harvest; therefore, yes, it is a race – against Mother Nature.