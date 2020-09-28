Student’s beekeeping project creates buzz

What started as Madison’s FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) has turned from project to passion. Supervised Agricultural Experience projects like Madison’s beekeeping endeavors are meant to immerse students in a year-long project that enhances the participant’s knowledge of all aspects of the ag industry. Madison’s SAE has stuck around much longer, and her family is now included.

Madison acquired her first bees in 2017. Local beekeeper and farmer Roger Bailey helped her get started, and has guided the Gerken’s along the way. “He continues to check up on us now and then,” Madison said. Bailey has been a valuable resource in helping her establish her unique FFA project.

“We still learn as we go,” Madison said. The bees do some learning, too. “Two years ago we had to move our hives. A lot of them got confused, and it took quite a while for them to adjust,” she said. The flying, stinging insects can be very perceptive. “They can sense your emotions. If you just keep calm with them they usually don’t mind you being around.” While Madison keeps her cool, sometimes her father, Steve, gets in a rush, she said. “I’ve only been stung around five times. My mom and dad have had a lot more than that – more than they can count.”