Upcoming Events

• May 10: Heuerman Lecture: The Next Generation of Farm Reporting, 3 p.m., Innovation Campus Lincoln, or livestream: https://heuermannlectures.unl.edu/live-stream-heuermann-lectures

• May 11: Webinar: Economics of Behind-the-Meter On-Farm Solar Electric Systems, Noon, https://unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F2BBnoW2S5ONIQqh7pb8TA#/registration

• May 15: Webinar: Ag Management Quarterly, Noon, Register: https://unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S4qjwD45RHi3d9iezXFJTA

• May 23: Introduction Crop Scout Training, 8:55-5:10 p.m., ENREEC near Mead, https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enreec/fieldcropscouttraining/

• May 25: Progressive Ag Safety Day, 8:30-1:30 p.m., Geneva

• June 6-7: 2023 Ag Threats Symposium, Nebraska Innovation Campus, Lincoln, No charge, Info and RSVP: https://agthreatssymposium.eventbrite.com/

• June 14: No-Till On the Plains Whirlwind Tour, Franklin, Field Day: 11a.m.-5:30 p.m., Evening celebration remembering Jody Saathoff 5:30-8 p.m., https://www.notill.org/events/no-till-on-the-plains-franklin-nebraska-whirlwind-event-june-14-2023

• June 27: Youth Agronomy Day, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., NCTA, Curtis

• June 27-28: Soil Health School, West Central REEC, North Platte

• June 28: SCAL Weed Management Field Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., near Clay Center

• June 28: Nebraska Turfgrass Field Day, UNL East Campus, Info: https://turf.unl.edu/nebraska-turfgrass-field-day

• June 28-29: Historic Roots for Ag's Future (keynote Jason Mauck and farm tours in Seward Co. area), RSVP: https://www.grazemastergroup.com/events

• July 6: 4 R's Nutrient Stewardship Field Day, ENREC near Mead

Planting routines

It’s been a great week of planting weather with warmer days and soil temps! There were even a couple beautiful calm days! Thanks to those of you who filled out my quick survey last week. The results of 36 respondents showed in 2023: 17 planted corn first, 8 planted soybean first, 5 planted corn and soybean at the same time, and 6 hadn’t planted yet. So, the survey did informally show that 13 of the 36 people who responded plant soybeans earlier or at the same time as corn. The CropWatch article I was mentioning was released last Friday if you’re curious regarding the data behind some of the key points I stated last week: https://go.unl.edu/gqt3.

For this week’s article, will share answers to a number of questions I’ve received the past few weeks.

Pesticide cards

This has been my daily top question as producers are needing certification to purchase and pick up restricted use pesticides. For those who attended ANY in-person or online Extension training, you must pay the $20 fee to NDA that comes as a bill in the form of a postcard in order to receive your license. If you didn’t receive a postcard or misplaced it, the quickest way to pay the $20 fee via credit card is to call NDA at (402) 471-2351. This number gets you to the switchboard. Say that you need to pay your $20 fee to get your license and they will connect you with the NDA plant protection office. You will need to say your name, address, birth date, when you took the training and where, and may need to confirm your applicator number (unless you are new). You will then get your card and be listed in the ‘certified’ database that anyone can look up.

For those calling who still needing training, your only option is the online training and please read the directions mentioned once you register at this site: https://go.unl.edu/4tzw. There’s a test out option where you can take the test before going through any modules. If you pass, you’re done and NDA will send you your postcard bill. If you don’t pass, it will then let you take the modules and retest as many times as needed. Please call the UNL pesticide office with questions: 800-627-7216.

Drought Assistance Webinar

If you missed it, here’s the USDA Drought Assistance Webinar recording for Nebraska: https://go.unl.edu/ba8f.

Lawn/Garden resources

Fertilizers for Vegetables in Home Gardens (most garden soil tests I’ve seen in this part of State show minimal need for fertilizer!): https://extensionpublications.unl.edu/assets/pdf/g945.pdf

Simplifying Soil Test Interpretations for Turf (Here’s a great NebGuide resource that’s very visual and shares Nebraska recommendations): https://turf.unl.edu/NebGuides/g2265.pdf.

With soil temps over 50F for several days and this week’s temps continuing to be warm, for those who’ve asked, it’s time to get crabgrass preventer on lawns.

For those who planted new or overseeded Kentucky bluegrass or tall fescue grass this spring, I’m getting questions about what to do to prevent crabgrass. There is a product from Scotts called “Scotts Turf Builder Triple Action Built for Seeding” (blue bag) that’s supposed to be safe. It contains fertilizer and herbicide claiming to prevent crabgrass and dandelions for up to 6 weeks. Not an endorsement, just sharing an option. I hadn’t chosen to use it in past years because I knew the lawn would look interesting with white patches in the green, but decided to try it this year so I could see how well it worked for future questions. It contains mesotrione (a herbicide that is a pigment inhibitor, so it will turn your newly emerged weeds white). It gets reactivated with water. My lawn doesn’t have an irrigation system and gets watered sporadically, so I’m unsure if it would look better or worse with irrigation. So far, the dandelions are turning white and my lawn is thickening up. A person may need another crabgrass preventer product after 6 weeks, depending on how the lawn thickens, to catch the late flush that often appears.