Olson, Peterson inducted into York Area Ag Hall of Fame

YORK – It was with heartfelt appreciation and honor that Dale Olson and Gerald “Pete” Peterson accepted their inductions into the York Area Ag Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 4, during a special ceremony held at the Wessels Living History Farm.
The York Area Ag Hall of Fame was created by the York News-Times in 1999, as a way to honor influential people in York County’s rich agricultural history. The intent was and continues to be to memorialize the stories of local people who played a major role in the biggest part of the local/state economy and heritage – agriculture.
Each year, residents submit nominations. Two inductees are selected and the York News-Times writes their stories – which are published and included on the plaques. One large plaque is added to the Ag Hall of Fame wall, which is in the antique tractor display building on the farm. The plaques honoring Olson and Peterson joined 74 others and will hang there forever for the public to see.
And another plaque is presented each year to the inductees or their families which they can then keep.
Sunday’s event was held in the historic church at the Wessels Farm, with a number of people from the community as well as family members in attendance.
York County Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin welcomed everyone to the induction ceremony, talking about the importance of agriculture in York County as well as the entire state. He talked about the rich history of this area, how agriculture has played such an important role in the local economy and even how communities and the county were created and continue to thrive.
York News-Times Managing Editor Melanie Wilkinson read Olson’s story, noting his support of the 4-H program and the livestock industry. Not only is Olson York County’s first 4-H King, he has also served 18 years on the Nebraska State Fair Board, was a 4-H leader for his children’s 4-H club (the High Point Livestock Club) and was a York County Fair swine superintendent. He has served as a member of the York County Fair Board, the York County Farm Bureau and the York County Breeder and Feeder Association. He was also active in nominating others for this very award, when the York County Ag Hall of Fame began many years ago.
York News-Times Publisher Carrie Colburn read Peterson’s story, noting his promotion of the livestock industry and his long-standing commitment to furthering youth knowledge through his many years as an extension educator. Peterson has also served on the county fair board, is the long-serving secretary of the York/Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Association, has served as a ring steward at the state fair, Ak-Sar-Ben and the state 4-H horse show. He was named the 2016 Cattleman of the Year by the York/Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Association and is a recipient of the Nebraska Agriculture Youth Council’s Institute Award of Merit.
Cornerstone Bank was this year’s marquis sponsor. Representing the bank at the event was Jeff Steckman, who presented the plaques to each inductee.
Both men thanked those in attendance, those who nominated them and those who participated in creating the plaques, writing their stories and promoting agriculture as well. Both said they were humbled by being chosen and that they have both enjoyed their courses of life in their chosen fields.
Vicki Northrop, director of the Wessels Living History Farm, concluded the event by congratulating Olson and Peterson . . . and inviting everyone to tour the farm (which was open free of charge Sunday, as part of the celebration).
