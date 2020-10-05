Olson, Peterson inducted into York Area Ag Hall of Fame

YORK – It was with heartfelt appreciation and honor that Dale Olson and Gerald “Pete” Peterson accepted their inductions into the York Area Ag Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 4, during a special ceremony held at the Wessels Living History Farm.

The York Area Ag Hall of Fame was created by the York News-Times in 1999, as a way to honor influential people in York County’s rich agricultural history. The intent was and continues to be to memorialize the stories of local people who played a major role in the biggest part of the local/state economy and heritage – agriculture.

Each year, residents submit nominations. Two inductees are selected and the York News-Times writes their stories – which are published and included on the plaques. One large plaque is added to the Ag Hall of Fame wall, which is in the antique tractor display building on the farm. The plaques honoring Olson and Peterson joined 74 others and will hang there forever for the public to see.

And another plaque is presented each year to the inductees or their families which they can then keep.

Sunday’s event was held in the historic church at the Wessels Farm, with a number of people from the community as well as family members in attendance.