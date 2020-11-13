McCool HS class gets sheep ultrasound demonstration

McCOOL – The McCool Junction Public Schools FFA Barn is always bustling with activity, but there was extra action of the woolen kind in the building Thursday morning.

The high school’s Animal Science class received a demonstration of sheep ultrasounds, with several ewes provided by teacher and McCool FFA advisor Dana Hall. “We try to do it every year. It lets them see the baby lambs as they are developing,” Hall said. “They get to see the differences between 60 days vs. 30 days.”

Sophomore Animal Science class student Brooke Schulz said that while she’s worked with other livestock in the past, this was a new experience for her. “It was really cool,” Schulz said. “I’ve never seen an ultrasound.”

Dr. Jeremy Haack of York Animal Clinic brought his equipment and expertise. Students helped load and unload ewes and set them up for their ultrasounds. Hall and her students found out together which of of the Hall family’s ewes -- Hampshire-Suffolk crosses – had been bred successfully. Later in the school year, the ewes will return to the FFA barn for lambing. Students will get to help bottle feed, vaccinate and learn other aspects of raising sheep. “They’ll get to spend a lot more time with them,” Hall said.