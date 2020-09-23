Man sinks into bin a farmer, walks out a miracle

Through the dense walls of corn, Manning soon heard the muffled sound of metal ripping. He knew what was happening. “I was afraid they’d do something to shift the bin – shift the grain,” Manning said. “I thought, ‘Right now I’m safe. I’m breathing.’”

Outside and above, about a half-dozen farmers, friends and other rescuers worked. A loader tore through the bin; Exeter Fire & Rescue used their newly-acquired Jaws of Life. Michl threw a backboard into the bin and readied oxygen, while he and other rescuers dug frantically. “We just kept on pulling corn away with scoop shovels. I think we were even using our fire helmets.”

Michl was on his knees on top of the grain. Soon one knee was resting on top of Manning’s head. “We were going to get the oxygen over here to see if we could resuscitate him. We didn’t know when we were going to find him and what shape he’d be in,” Michl said. “He started talking. We asked him how he was and everything, and he said just fine.”

Soon Manning was unearthed. “We had the board ready and everything,” Michl remembered. “Sh*t, he just walked out of the bin to the rescue unit.”