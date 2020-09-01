Jenny's Reesources: End of the season irrigating and prematurely drooping corn ears

Upcoming Events
• Sept. 8: Calf Health Webinar: Treatment Options, 12:30 p.m., Register: go.unl.edu/calfhealth
• Sept. 8: Webinar: Tree Care, 7 p.m., https://go.unl.edu/grobigredvirtual
• Sept. 10: Farmland Trends and Lease Considerations for 2021 Webinar, Noon, Register: https://unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OzWBv3p0TbiA2a4-Y67cLg
• Sept. 15: N-Field Chat, 7 p.m., https://go.unl.edu/n-field-chat
• Sept. 15: Webinar: Cover Crops for Garden, 7 p.m., https://go.unl.edu/grobigredvirtual
• Sept. 15: Cover Crops In Corn Systems: Opportunities for Dual Use Webinar, 7 p.m., Register: https://ssp.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6x1XX6KMrLsYSKV
• Sept. 22: Webinar: Garden Composting, 7 p.m., https://go.unl.edu/grobigredvirtual
• Sept. 29: N-Field Chat, 7 p.m., https://go.unl.edu/n-field-chat
• Sept. 29: Webinar: Preparing your garden for winter, 7 p.m., https://go.unl.edu/grobigredvirtual
State Fair
I’m grateful Nebraska held our State Fair this year! Seeing the youth competing, showcasing 4-H projects, and the excitement, smiles, and friends reconnecting from across the State this past weekend was heartwarming!
End of the season irrigation
I received many calls about end of season irrigation this past week. I would encourage farmers to finish the season well! You’ve been through much in another trying year and the past few weeks have been extra hard keeping up with irrigation, cleaning out bins, and getting combines ready in the heat. It can be tempting to just stop but I would encourage you not to quit irrigating too soon, particularly on soybeans. Soybean maturity (R7) is defined when 50% (or all) of the field plants possess one mature pod (when the interior white membrane no longer clings to the seed). In most years, most leaves and pods will have changed color (from green to yellow-green or yellow) by this plant-based R7 date.
The heat has pushed crops along, but we’ve also had a great deal of humidity. Corn is moving the starch line slower in irrigated fields. That’s a good thing for fill and a harder thing regarding labor, time, and money. A lot of corn in this area is 1/3 milk and I just saw a few fields at ½ milk over the weekend.
• Corn at ¼ milk needs 3.75” (approximately 19 days to maturity)
• Corn at ½ milk needs 2.25” (approximately 13 days to maturity)
• Corn at ¾ milk needs 1” (approximately 7 days to maturity)
• Soybean at full seed (R6) needs 3.5” (approx. 18 days to maturity)
• Soybean with leaves beginning to yellow and pod membrane still attached to seeds (R6.5) needs 1.9” (approx. 10 days to maturity)
So, we’re potentially looking at one to two more irrigations yet for some of this corn and soybeans depending on the current status of your soil moisture profile, development of the crops in your particular fields, and any rain. It is recommended to allow that soil moisture profile to dry out to 50-60% depletion towards the end of the season to capture moisture in the off-season. So one way to consider this is a step-wise approach. If you typically irrigate at 35% soil moisture depletion and have around 2” left, the next week you could wait till a trigger of 40% depletion with the following week’s trigger around 50%. Again, this depends on your individual field’s soil moisture status and crop development after a taxing August.
Upon physiological maturity, corn ears begin drooping down. However throughout the area, corn ears are doing this that aren’t at ½ starch yet. These ears will black layer prematurely at the cost of yield. Dr. Bob Nielsen from Purdue shares that yield penalty can be as much as 40% at denting when there’s essentially no milk line visible and around 12% at half milk. So what causes this? The ear shank can collapse when there’s a lack of turgor pressure due to stress from the inability to keep up with crop water demand. August has been abnormally dry with warmer than average temperatures the past few weeks. Sometimes the ear shank also cannibalizes itself, similar to what can happen in stalks. Perhaps part of this can be from poor root development or lack of root development into deeper layers? In areas that have received less rain, perhaps deeper soil layers are drier in spite of having moisture in the top soil layer from irrigation? For those with conventional hybrids, European corn borer tunneling can also cause this type of collapse. There’s also some hybrids that I notice this happening more than others; perhaps genetics also plays a roll? That shank is the source for feeding the ear, so when it collapses, it weakens it. Keep an eye on ears in these fields as we approach harvest and consider getting at them sooner if possible.
