Jason Mauck of Mauck Farms and Munsee Meats Inc. is implementing his agricultural vision in Gaston, Ind. and he is presenting in Seward, Neb. June 28-29. He has the following message for everyone living today with a dream in agriculture. He believes every farmer and rancher has the capacity to learn and grow in new and even better directions.

“Be proud of the life you’ve created and remember you’re in charge of 99.9% of how it goes. Quit worrying about what you can’t control or what isn’t relevant. Most likely your life will not be affected by what is happening on the news. Your family, the life you’ve created, and your community are directly affected by you. It’s as small and simple as that.”

“Modern production farming is broken, and we need to look to the past to get to the future,” Mauck pointed out. “Things like soil health, clean water, healthy ecosystems of plants and bugs, and properly managed livestock matter.”

Since Mauck’s father passed away from cancer and he joined the family farm, his mission has been to rebuild the agriculture industry, “literally from the ground up,” by proving that extraordinary things can happen when you, “work with mother nature instead of dismantling it.”

Mauck is passionately curious when it comes to everything ag. He is looking at agriculture through a different lens with the next generation in mind. Mauck also believes the sharing economy will transform every industry, including agriculture, in the next few years. He wants to create more regenerative solutions to produce and share food, energy, and nutrients.

Mauck has gained a lot of traction, simply by being himself on social media and sharing his #farmweird posts that include innovative agricultural practices that benefit the soil and increase productivity. From relay cropping, to intensive livestock grazing, direct meat sales, to a home-grown golf course, he has a no-nonsense and no-excuses approach to trying new things. The quote he has from Abraham Lincoln on his Facebook page illustrates his open mind, willing to act on the next idea, “The easiest way to predict the future is to create it.”

Creating is a daily pursuit for Mauck who takes wheat and soybeans and so much more to the next level. One of his posts reads, “We keep getting older, but the wheat and beans stay pretty close to the same age, according to the calendar. That’s the value of having strips of cereals in between rows of soybeans. The wheat captures the early season rain and sunlight feeding the soil life creating soil aggregation for infiltration and nutrient cycling. Vigorous growth comes from a favorable venue in the outskirts of the root ball of four rows of wheat. Bean nodules develop during wheat grain fill.”

That’s just a miniscule tidbit of the vast amount of information Mauck shares on a regular basis. Mauck will be visiting Seward, Neb. at the end of June and will be giving two, in-depth presentations on June 29. If you want to learn more, give me a call or text at (402) 363-8963 or visit: www.grazemastergroup.com/events Mauck will provide a wealth of information in-person and has an engaging personality that is inspiring to everyone he meets.

When asked why he doesn’t just farm the “conventional way,” this is some of what Mauck had to say, “In highly productive soil, this system is more profitable than lower productive soil. Organic matter holds more water. The goal is to increase organic matter on lower productive ground and with our hog manure ground change the bacterial/fungal ratio.”

Mauck said, “Nothing is more enjoyable to me than to engage people, plants, and animals to work together when you simply think about how . . . and demonstrate the intelligence of life.”

We can’t wait to learn more about the “how” at the end of this month. Mauck also says, “The future is about connecting in the present.”

I can’t agree more. I am sincerely looking forward to welcoming this Indiana farmer and innovator to Nebraska very soon to connect in the present and change the future of agriculture for the better.