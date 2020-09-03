Independent Fillmore County grain elevator thrives

BURRESS—Manning Grain Company has existed in some form since 1924, but the independent, family-owned grain elevator wasn’t established in its current location, Burress (Fillmore County), until 1928.

Back then, the agricultural landscape was much different; today, many grain elevators are parts of cooperatives. “All of the cooperatives have been getting bigger,” said Kent Manning of Manning Grain. “A lot of consolidation has happened.” In 1937 there was an estimated 1110 elevators in Nebraska – most of them owned separately, said Kristi Block, Executive Vice President of Nebraska Grain and Feed Association (NEGFA). In 2020, Nebraska has 750 elevators owned by 85 companies. Ethanol plants have also changed the look of today’s grain business.

Manning Grain’s capacity hovers around 5 million bushels. Two new storage structures are under construction; one will hold 350,000 bushels, the other over 1 million bushels. As a long-running business, as the years pass the need for upgrades pop up. “Companies and employees commit considerable time, money and education to the continuous changes occurring in the agribusiness industry,” explained Block. “The biggest challenges all grain elevators face are the changing regulations that keep our food supply, consumers, and employees safe.”

Manning Grain is no exception, Manning said. “We’ve got a lot of older space. We’re trying to replace those.” Eliminating flat storage will prevent spoilage, and be more efficient. Manning said he can remember the slow process of transferring flat-stored grain through 8-inch augers. As machinery size and yield grow, being efficient and staying on top of technological advances are paramount to survival, as well as strong local support from area farmers.