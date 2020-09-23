Friend family’s farm a dream come true

RURAL FRIEND—Simple things make rural Friend resident Rocio Rodriguez happy: stitting on her east deck watching the sunrise with a cup of coffee in hand; gathering with her family around a fire, reminiscing; seeing her daughters at work on the family farm; seeing little puppies squirming in the doghouse her husband Oscar made.

Oscar, an electrician, totes eggs with him to work in Lincoln where the family has repeat customers. Rocio sells eggs, too – the couple’s deliveries numbering in the scores of dozens. YouTube and family traditions guided them in their endeavors, which also involves harvesting the chickens for sale, and to feed their own family.

A sleek black dog and a couple fluffy Akita-like dogs run about, paying no mind to their feathered cohabitators. Or the cow grazing peacefully near a neighboring cornfield and three thick-fleeced sheep. It’s an early morning for the family, usually up and about doing chores by 3 a.m.

Oh, and Rocio also works at York General the Hearthstone, takes her daughters to school at St. Joseph Catholic School every day and commutes to Grand Island where she going to school to become a registered nurse.

Most people wouldn’t have time to pause for morning coffee, but somehow Rocio and Oscar live a remarkably peaceful, idyllic life on their bustling farm.