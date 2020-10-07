Family gets help with harvest following farmer’s death

His eyes scanning the field, Lanny seems relieved – peaceful. He said he knew he could count on a few farmers to help finish what the Johnson Family had started, but this? “Next thing I knew we had a lot more. This is Nebraska farmers – American farmers. It’s a lifetime of growing up here.” Like any good farmer, Lanny’s mind abruptly veers to his practical side. He said he knows there are more people who want to help, but, “You get too many people the elevator gets backed up.” With so much action going on, that’s not a far reach; neighbors brought six combines and a small army of employees, among other things. The family and their implements are in full operation alongside them.