Family gets help with harvest following farmer’s death

BRADSHAW — Almost as suddenly as Brian Johnson died, a team of farmers quickly descended on the Johnson Family’s crops to finish the job he had just started.
Lanny Johnson, Brian’s father, looks across the north field adjacent to I-80’s Bradshaw exit as multiple combines, grain carts, tractors and trucks harvest beans, machinery scattered about the field but deftly, orderly moving down the thick rows of soybeans. Lanny was taking a pause from his duties driving the family grain truck, the red door emblazoned with a simple black emblem: Johnson Farms, York, NE. Lanny, Austin...
…Brian.
His eyes scanning the field, Lanny seems relieved – peaceful. He said he knew he could count on a few farmers to help finish what the Johnson Family had started, but this? “Next thing I knew we had a lot more. This is Nebraska farmers – American farmers. It’s a lifetime of growing up here.” Like any good farmer, Lanny’s mind abruptly veers to his practical side. He said he knows there are more people who want to help, but, “You get too many people the elevator gets backed up.” With so much action going on, that’s not a far reach; neighbors brought six combines and a small army of employees, among other things. The family and their implements are in full operation alongside them.
The workers take to the field in shifts, rotating lunch breaks. Austin Johnson – Brian’s son – sits on a sturdy, dusty white pickup truck’s tailgate, a Styrofoam to-go box of hot lunch balanced on his knee. Austin absent-mindedly pushes his hot – donated -- meal around with a plastic fork, and shakes his head. “I just don’t know what to say.”
“He’d be tickled to death,” Lanny said of his son. Brian could have been considered a farming prodigy; he was but 11 when he operated a combine for the first time, and could fix just about anything. “What a kid,” Lanny said, a gentle, wistful smile unfolding. “He was always there.” Brian was a lot of places, and a lot of things to many people. He was enrolled in Milford’s automotive technology program in his younger days. He gave his beloved high school vehicle -- a 1977 Camaro – a complete overhaul. By all indications, he loved every minute of it and was rightfully proud of the end result.
Much more so, Brian was proud of his family. Following the cardiac event that ultimately took his life at 48, he left behind a family farming legacy and many loved ones. Austin, his only son, will help Lanny continue on with Brian’s farming endeavors. Someday Brian’s granddaughters, Gracie and Olivia, might take after the grandfather -- something that would likely swell his heart, had it not stopped long before it should have.
Austin’s wife Shelbi Jo drives a UTV down the rows higher and low, guiding the other farmers, sporting a John Deere t-shirt and a pair of aviator sunglasses. She pulls the UTV near and stops to briefly touch base with her husband in the shade of a grain bin. It’s a windy day; Shelbi Jo’s loose ponytail flaps in the wind. The Johnsons wanted to launch a drone to the heavens, capturing a communal act of love and support. The wind is almost as strong.
Austin finds words: “He would be overwhelmed. We’ll do it, too, if it happens to someone else.”
