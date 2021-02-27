Cross County students make the cut(s)

Last week it was in the hands and under the knives of students in Cross County Community Schools teacher and FFA advisor Joe O’Brien’s students. “The FFA Meats judging team was able to use the processing to learn about wholesale and retail cuts, as well as how different cuts are picked,” O’Brien explained. “It was also used on the classroom side so that the students were able to see the process and get an opportunity for some hands-on learning.”

Like many small-school endeavors, this unique lesson was made possible by generous members of the community. “Grant Miller, an FFA parent and grill-master, bought the hog from a local farmer and thought it would be a good thing for the students to learn from,” O’Brien said. “We agreed and the project grew from there.”

Other community members stepped up to help make the project possible. “We had community members that helped along the way. Perry Noyd, who is a local supporter let us use his facility to let the pig hang for 14 days and helped with the beginning processing part.”