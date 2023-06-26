Upcoming Events

• June 27: Youth Agronomy Day, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., NCTA, Curtis

• June 27-28: Soil Health School, West Central REEC, North Platte

• June 28: SCAL Weed Management Field Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., near Clay Center

• June 28: Nebraska Turfgrass Field Day, UNL East Campus, Info: https://turf.unl.edu/nebraska-turfgrass-field-day

• June 28-29: Historic Roots for Ag's Future (keynote Jason Mauck and farm tours in Seward Co. area), RSVP: https://www.grazemastergroup.com/events

• June 29: Webinar: Integrating annual forages into your production system, Noon, Info: https://cap.unl.edu/webinars

• July 6: 4 R's Nutrient Stewardship Field Day, ENREC near Mead

• Aug. 1: South Central Ag Lab Field Day, near Clay Center

Crop updates

Irrigated crops are moving along with corn approaching the late vegetative stages and many beans in beginning to full flowering. Spidermites in stressed fields, no point doing anything. Small grasshoppers and Japanese beetle adults starting to emerge… sorry everyone, I groaned too!

Soy problems

In the past 10 days I’ve received calls and texts from a large area regarding soybeans often having yellowing to some extent, growing slowly, some with stacked internodes and some dying. Chem may not have broken down with the dry conditions from last year’s corn herbicides. Most situations had some type of Group 27 chemistry and yellowing of newer trifoliates and buds could be seen. In irrigated fields, the soybeans are growing out of it with water and time. In non-irrigated fields, the drought isn’t helping with plant metabolism and breakdown of herbicide.

Also, a number of reports of soybean plants dying. Work through each situation to determine if herbicide carryover, drought, seedling disease, other issues, or a combination of factors are the issue. Many times I’m seeing a combination of factors. Seeing some plants in non-irrigated situations have a red lesion on the stem with rotted roots, which can be an indication of Rhizoctonia root rot (disease that occurs with stress, particularly herbicide injury and drought). Some soybeans dying in irrigated situations were replanted beans that didn’t have a seed treatment fungicide on them and they have characteristic phytophthora root rot (dark lesion from soil line up and rotted roots), sometimes also in combination with herbicide carryover symptoms. Many have mentioned beans are short and not growing quickly. Dry conditions and often also Group 15 products can result in slowed growth as the beans are trying to metabolize those products. Most are aware of the heart-shape/club shape as normal to leaves of beans from metabolizing Group 15 products.

Crop insurance question

Several people have asked about gravity irrigated soybeans that are too small to ridge in gravity irrigated fields and pivot corners if they could just change the designation to non-irrigated beans. Another consideration, some wells are sucking air and they’re concerned about keeping pivots going. In talking with someone from crop insurance, he said that designations are based on whatever the intent at planting was and that can’t be changed. However, they are receiving the same questions and being unable to ridge beans can be an insurable cause of loss, so please talk with your crop insurance agent about your specific situation.

Irrigating beans

Glad to see moisture has been pushed into the third foot in more corn fields. Typically we’d avoid irrigating soybean at flowering to avoid disease onset such as sudden death syndrome and white mold, but this year depends on your current soil moisture status, if it’s canopied or not (less favorable for disease if it isn’t yet), and the disease history of the particular field. If there’s no subsoil in bean fields with minimal canopy cover, I’ve been saying to irrigate deeply and less frequently during soybean flowering.

ET

(Evaporation from the soil surface and Transpiration of water through the leaves) has been higher in our area this year. Factors that contribute to ET include humidity, temperature, wind, cloud cover. We’ve had low humidity (unusual for us-thus lack of rainfall), intense sun with minimal cloud cover, and a few days with some wind. Knowing ET helps one understand how the crop uses water to better schedule irrigations. UBBNRD sends out ET info. from the York 2W mesonet station; please let Terry Julesgard know if you’d like to receive it. Otherwise ET info. at: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/gdd-etdata.

Forage Insurance Webinar

A forage insurance webinar will be held on June 29 at Noon. Information can be found at: https://go.unl.edu/k6s7.

Weed Science Field Day

Weed Science Field Day is June 28 at South Central Ag Lab near Clay Center where a number of corn and soybean herbicide programs are showcased. Herbicide programs with planting green, interseeding cover crops also shown. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Reg. at 8:30 a.m.). RSVP: https://agronomy.unl.edu/fieldday

Graze Master event

The Graze Master Event will be held on June 28-29 in Seward County featuring tours of area producers’ operations and many speakers. Information and RSVP at: https://www.grazemastergroup.com/events.

Tomato leaves curling

There are lots of reasons for tomato leaves curling. Lower leaves curling often due to heat/water stress. Upper leaves curling could be virus, insects, or herbicide damage. Look at all plants in the garden. If only tomato plants impacted, and only certain ones with upper leaves, most likely a virus-remove those plants. If upper leaves curling due to growth regulator (2,4-D/dicamba) injury, I say remove any current fruit on the plants and just keep watering to dilute it in the plant. If new growth in several weeks looks normal, you can eat new fruit. More info. from Backyard Farmer video: https://youtu.be/gsaWvzghaYQ.

Please take care of yourselves! Recent webinar recording about stress: https://go.unl.edu/5oje Nebraska Rural Response Hotline: 1-800-464-0258.