Council grants special permit for new meat harvest/retail facility at interchange

YORK – The York City Council has granted a special use permit to McLean Beef for a new meat harvest/retail facility at the interchange area.

This type of facility was not initially included in the allowances for the C-3 zone in that area, so formal action had to be taken for that to be included and then McLeans had to come before the city council to ask for the special use permit.

“We appreciate and thank you for the opportunity to apply,” Max McLean said to the city council. “It has been a process. We want to start an animal harvest and retail store, we feel like there is a need in this community and we have been looking for an opportunity to expand our business. We found this property, we feel it is a good fit and will allow us to promote our product.”

The location of the facility will be on the west side of South Lincoln Avenue, directly west of the Holthus Convention Center.

“All the animals will be housed inside, we will probably unload them between 6 and 10 a.m., and we are only talking likely 20 head a week with two days of harvest,” McLean continued. “There won’t be a lot of traffic, there will be some but not a substantial amount. This facility will be a USDA facility, we will apply for permits to sell retail meat, and we want to expand our work with the schools.