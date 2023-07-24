Corteva Agriscience of York invites the community to celebrate its 30th Anniversary on Wednesday, August 2nd from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

For 30 years, Corteva has been an employer of production employees and has worked closely with York County farmers through research and development, science and engineering. Corteva strives to provide the best solutions for farmers to increase overall crop yield and productivity.

Formed from the merger, Dow and DuPont, Corteva’s seed brands include Pioneer seed that has been around since 1926. According to Corteva.com, founder Henry A. Wallace, “was one of a handful of people in the world who initially recognized the immense opportunities that could be gained by growing hybrid corn.” As only a high school student, Wallace’s goal was to develop a hybrid that would produce high grain yield. Wallace attended Iowa State College where he studied genetics and after college, he worked on corn breeding experiments and developed his first hybrid corn in 1920. His first high-yielding hybrid was called Copper Cross that received a gold medal in the Iowa Corn Yield Contest.

The same values Wallace had, still lay as a foundation for Corteva today. Their purpose is “to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come.”

Production Location Manager Joe Murman said, “We’ve always valued our customers. It’s a customer focused business, and our goal is to deliver a high quality product to our customers. We couldn’t do that without our valuable employees. We focus on being a safe place to work and offer great benefits and flexibility. We want out workers to come home the same way we came.”

There are over 100 seed growers in the area who contract with Corteva to produce high performing seed their specifications, reported Murman. At the York location, the seed is dried, cleaned and sorted by size. Seed Treatments are then applied. The kernels are packaged and shipped to their sales teams and customers.

Since the production plant was built on the northern edge of York in 1993, dryer and bulk storage has been added along with a new treatment building. The expansion has allowed Corteva to accelerate the process of getting seed to customers, which will be planted in the spring and become food that will feed the world.

Murman said, “In the last 30 years, we’ve had a lot of expansion in York to increase our capacity and adapt to customer needs. The fundamental process of producing is the same, but technology advancements to improve efficiencies and quality have occurred.

Corteva is always looking for opportunities to pour back into the community of York through their employment opportunities, working with 75 to 100 growers every year and being involved as a member of York Chamber of Commerce.

To learn more about Corteva and tour the facility, Corteva welcomes you to attend the celebration at the York Seed Production Plant. Kids are encouraged to attend and will be able to participate in bounce houses, face paintings and more. Lunch will be provided.