Commissioners, in split vote, say yes to conditional zoning permit for rural residence

He said yes, a number of rural acreages have come up for sale during their search for a property, but they were all smaller than what they were looking for, as they would like to have some animals, etc.

Jim Klute, who lives in the area being discussed, told the commissioners, “I know what the kids want to do, but that will put six houses in a one-mile area. That’s getting pretty close to a subdivision and our zoning regulations read one house per quarter quarter. The traffic on that road is already unbelievable. I think it is wonderful they want to raise their kids in the country, and be in 4-H and have animals. My concern is not about what they want to do but what will happen when they turn around to sell it. Subdivisions in the country will be a problem if we just keep letting them go.”