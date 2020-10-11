Commissioners, in split vote, say yes to conditional zoning permit for rural residence

YORK – In a 3-2 vote, the York County Commissioners gave their approval to a conditional zoning permit that will allow more than one dwelling in the same quarter quarter section for a property west of York.
Jarrod and Kayla Makovicka applied for the conditional permit.
The county’s zoning regulations do not allow for more than one residence in a quarter quarter section, so as to not interrupt ag land use. However, special conditional zoning permits can be granted after being considered on a case by case basis.
The matter had already gone to the county’s zoning and planning commission – which in a split vote recommended that the county board deny the request.
This past week, the matter came before the county board members as they have the final say in whether special conditional permits can be issued.
A public hearing was held.
York Zoning Administrator Benjamin Dennis told the county board that this property, located in the northwest quarter of 9-10-3W, is just a little outside the two-mile jurisdiction of the city, so it is a county-considered issue.
“This would add a dwelling in the quarter quarter,” Dennis said. “There are already two existing houses in the 40. This is just a little southwest of Recharge Lake.”
“We have been in York for 10 years now,” Kayla Makovicka said. “We’ve been searching for a property for several years, the reason being is that we have outgrown our house and our dream is to move into the country and raise our kids in 4-H, in the country. We have been trying to find that opportunity.”
Jarrod Makovicka said they found this particular rural property and said their newly built home would be over “three football fields away” from any other existing houses.
“During the planning commission meeting, there were questions about comparisons with Lockridge Acres,” Makovicka said further, noting that during that conversation, he was referencing a different rural housing scenario and the conversation wasn’t about the same reference. Now that he realizes the actual housing area that the planning commission was referencing, he noted, “Lockridge Acres is a place where there are 11 houses on 11 acres. We are looking for permission to have one house on 10 acres. Unfortunately I misunderstood what we were comparing, during that planning commission hearing.”
Makovicka said half of the said property is in a flood plain, but where the house would be built would not be in a flood plain.
“Right now, the property brings in $699 in tax revenue a year, if we were to build there that tax income would become $6,400,” Makovicka said.
He said yes, a number of rural acreages have come up for sale during their search for a property, but they were all smaller than what they were looking for, as they would like to have some animals, etc.
Makovicka said he’s had conversations with neighbors, explaining he’s “not bringing in a hog confinement or a chicken farm, and I think they are all now a lot more comfortable.”
“Have you purchased this property yet?” asked Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.
“No, it is contingent upon this,” Makovicka responded.
Jim Klute, who lives in the area being discussed, told the commissioners, “I know what the kids want to do, but that will put six houses in a one-mile area. That’s getting pretty close to a subdivision and our zoning regulations read one house per quarter quarter. The traffic on that road is already unbelievable. I think it is wonderful they want to raise their kids in the country, and be in 4-H and have animals. My concern is not about what they want to do but what will happen when they turn around to sell it. Subdivisions in the country will be a problem if we just keep letting them go.”
Willard Peterson, a resident near Bradshaw, said he felt this would be a positive thing, for the Makovickas and for the county, as it would generate more tax revenue if a dwelling was built there and the property was improved.
Dennis said the planning commission saw an issue arising out of setting precedent for allowing additional rural housing – but also noted it can only be allowed through conditional permits.
“The planning commission went with the black and white rule and said to deny,” Dennis said, adding that the planning commission took a long time considering the issue, held an hour-long hearing and the members are dedicated toward hearing and researching such issues.
“I agree that we have a great planning commission,” said Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier. “They studied it well. But also they make a recommendation and this board has the final authority.”
“I appreciate everyone’s input,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger. “I am agreeing that the Makovickas want to just live there and raise a family. We have done this before. This is not a subdivision. I think it is fantastic they want to build there, raise their family and create nine times the tax value on that property. I am strictly for this.”
“I agree,” said Commissioner Jack Sikes. “I think this is an appropriate use of this land.”
“I appreciate that you continued through the process,” Obermier said to the Makovickas. “The area there, this would improve the value of the ground. We are going to have these around York.”
“I appreciate the work the planning commission does, I just don’t agree with their recommendation,” Bamesberger added.
“Well, I’ve talked to several people who are against it,” said Commissioner Paul Buller.
“The planning commission talked about this for over an hour,” said Commissioner Bulgrin. “I appreciate what you (the Makovickas) want to do, but at the same time, it is ag use out there and we want to protect ag use as much as possible.”
Voting in favor of granting the Makovickas the conditional zoning permit were Bamesberger Sikes and Obermier. Bulgrin and Buller voted against it.
