Central Valley Ag Announces adds Bechard to leadership team

YORK – Central Valley Ag (CVA) has added a new face to their leadership team. Jeff Bechard, who has had leadership roles at Frenchman Valley Farmers Cooperative and AgMark LLC, has been selected as the cooperative’s Senior Vice President of Grain.
In this role Bechard will be charged with leading CVA’s grain division, which strives to provide the best markets for area producers. Central Valley Ag’s grain specialists work closely with producers on a daily basis concerning grain transactions and innovating ways to best sell and purchase grain. Central Valley Ag’s grain division has access to every major market west of the Mississippi. Markets served include major export, feeder and destination processors.
“I am excited to have the privilege to lead a talented group of people at CVA and be part of the team,” Bechard said. “I look forward to the responsibility of being a steward of CVA’s grain assets and creating value for our patrons.”
Bechard was at the Frenchman Valley Coop (Imperial, Neb.) grain helm as Vice President of Grain. He served as President of AgMark LLC for over a decade, where he managed grain departments of three cooperatives located in North Central Kansas.
“Jeff’s experience in the grain business focused around merchandising of grain and grain assets within the cooperative and public sectors will be valuable for CVA and our members,” said Carl Dickinson, President/CEO of Central Valley Ag. “I am very excited to have him join our leadership team and look forward to his input and leadership of our grain division.”
Bechard earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Kansas State University. He and his wife Laura have six children and enjoy spending time with family and volunteering in their community. Laura is an education professional that works with early childhood development organizations.
In addition to grain marketing and other grain-related products and services, CVA provides resources in agronomy, feed and energy.