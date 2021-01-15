Central Valley Ag Announces adds Bechard to leadership team

YORK – Central Valley Ag (CVA) has added a new face to their leadership team. Jeff Bechard, who has had leadership roles at Frenchman Valley Farmers Cooperative and AgMark LLC, has been selected as the cooperative’s Senior Vice President of Grain.

In this role Bechard will be charged with leading CVA’s grain division, which strives to provide the best markets for area producers. Central Valley Ag’s grain specialists work closely with producers on a daily basis concerning grain transactions and innovating ways to best sell and purchase grain. Central Valley Ag’s grain division has access to every major market west of the Mississippi. Markets served include major export, feeder and destination processors.

“I am excited to have the privilege to lead a talented group of people at CVA and be part of the team,” Bechard said. “I look forward to the responsibility of being a steward of CVA’s grain assets and creating value for our patrons.”

Bechard was at the Frenchman Valley Coop (Imperial, Neb.) grain helm as Vice President of Grain. He served as President of AgMark LLC for over a decade, where he managed grain departments of three cooperatives located in North Central Kansas.