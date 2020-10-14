Bruch appointed to National Organic Standards Board

York County farmer Amy Bruch has been appointed to the USDA National Organic Standards Board (NOSB). She is the first Nebraskan to serve on the board, whose members are appointed by United States Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue.

Bruch is president of Cyclone Farms, an organic row crop operation based in York County. “This is a voice I’m not aware has been fully represented on this panel,” Bruch said of Cyclone Farm’s crops. “I’m really humbled and honored to be a part of the board.”

The NOSB is critical in protecting the integrity of the USDA Certified Organic seal. “The National Organic Standards Board plays an integral role in making recommendations that affect policies outlined in the organic regulations that affects the entire organic sector,” Bruch said. “The goal of the board is to provide legitimate recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture.” The NOSB is made up of 15 volunteer members representing different facets of the organic community, and broken up into subcommittees.

“The organic industry seems like a niche, but the organic sector in the USA is a $55 billion industry -- food and non-food -- that is growing 5% a year,” Bruch explained, adding: “Things that are not directly related to agriculture impacts ag, whether it’s COVID or the China [issues].”