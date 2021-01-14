Benedict farmers united to form state’s first farmers cooperative

BENEDICT – Farmers cooperatives have been around for hundreds and hundreds of years, in at least some capacity, but Nebraska’s first farmers cooperative wasn’t established until 1902.
Where in Nebraska? Right in York County in the community of Benedict. Like many financial endeavors, the formation of the Farmers Cooperative was motivated by both money and community. Benedict-area farmers, frustrated by commercial elevator prices, came together in a financial rebellion to sell their grain as a cooperative. There were but three merchandisers buying and shipping in the Benedict area, Winton Wright, local history expert said in an interview found on the Wessels Living History Farm website. The Wright family has been involved in the farmers cooperative movement for generations.
“[Merchandisers] were taking too wide a margin the producers thought. At that time, probably corn was selling for around 15-25 cents [a bushel],” Wright said. When Benedict’s Farmers Cooperative incorporated in 1902, the first year resulted in $10 shares to local farmers. In a short time, the new owners had enough money to construct an elevator specifically for their cooperative. It was a fairly straightforward, practical wooden structure, but the owners’ $3,000 went up in flames – twice. “They had two fires right before harvest time in their elevators,” Wright said. “The board of directors said they were going to hire a night watchman for him to shoot to kill.”
“They didn't have any more fires in the elevator.”
In the decades that followed, particularly toward mid-century, many farmers and communities took Benedict’s lead and shared booming successes using the cooperative model. While many took the same route as Benedict’s establishment and operated as marketing cooperatives, which includes a gamut of services including bargaining, grading, processing, transporting, distributing and product research and development. According to the Nebraska Cooperative Council (NCC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit agriculture cooperative trade association, “Marketing cooperatives derive at least half their business volume from the sale or processing of farm products.”
While somewhat similar to the model formed by 1902’s early cooperative endeavor, supply cooperatives have also taken hold, particularly as technology and innovation advance. Supply cooperatives provide farmers with supplies like fertilizer, propane and feed, among other necessities.
A recent map put released by NCC September 2020 offers an overview of current farmers cooperative service areas – marketing cooperatives, supply cooperatives and hybrids of the two. York County is primarily served by Central Valley Ag (CVA) – which has a location in Benedict, Aurora Cooperative and Farmers Cooperative (Dorchester). Today there are 401 cooperative locations in Nebraska, garnering a $2.2 billion impact on the Cornhusker State’s economy, a 2015 study found.