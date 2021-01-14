Benedict farmers united to form state’s first farmers cooperative

BENEDICT – Farmers cooperatives have been around for hundreds and hundreds of years, in at least some capacity, but Nebraska’s first farmers cooperative wasn’t established until 1902.

Where in Nebraska? Right in York County in the community of Benedict. Like many financial endeavors, the formation of the Farmers Cooperative was motivated by both money and community. Benedict-area farmers, frustrated by commercial elevator prices, came together in a financial rebellion to sell their grain as a cooperative. There were but three merchandisers buying and shipping in the Benedict area, Winton Wright, local history expert said in an interview found on the Wessels Living History Farm website. The Wright family has been involved in the farmers cooperative movement for generations.