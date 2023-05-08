LINCOLN — Join Nebraska Farm Bureau for an FBI hosted 2023 Agriculture Threats Symposium on June 6-7 at Innovation Campus in Lincoln. This free two-day symposium hosted by the FBI will bring agriculture sector entities and law enforcement together to understand the range of threats targeting the sector and to form enduring relationships to detect and counter these threats. After all, Agricultural Security is National Security.

The Agriculture Sector generates $47.4 billion annually in Iowa and Nebraska alone, in addition to indirect economic benefits from agriculture-related jobs. With one out of every five jobs in this area related to agriculture, the sector presents significant vulnerability to threat activity. Despite this, agriculture sector entities and law enforcement entities often have limited understanding of the threats facing this sector.

Attendees will leave the symposium understanding that Law Enforcement is a Reliable Partner, and that Agriculture is an Important Partner.

Presenters will include personnel from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; US Department of Agriculture; National Counterterrorism Center; US Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; National Counterintelligence and Security Center; University of Nebraska Omaha’s National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education (NCITE) Center; and InfraGard.

These agencies will spend the first day providing a baseline on the threats to agriculture posed by criminals, terrorists, cyber actors, and foreign governments. The second day will transition to understanding how to harden the agriculture sector to these threats, including discussing ways for agriculture sector partners to share information amongst themselves and with law enforcement.

Attendees must be US Citizens. By registering for this event, the registrant consents to the FBI conducting searches of FBI databases to affirm US citizenship and suitability.

Attendees should also expect that media will be present for portions of the symposium.

Register here. All questions regarding this event should be directed to AgThreatsSymposium@fbi.gov.