Ag Hall of Fame - Gerald "Pete" Peterson

Gerald “Pete” Peterson has worked with untold thousands of heads of livestock in his 45-plus-year livestock career . . . and the young people from local farm families who own, raise, show, promote and sell them.
Cattle and other livestock are the byproduct of Peterson’s true life’s work which has been to nurture and develop the generations of 4-Hers standing nervously with fists clamped tight on halter ropes in the show ring.
He has spent his entire working life dedicated to 4-H youth in three Nebraska counties, spanning more than four decades, with two decades dedicated to York County as 4-H assistant and lead livestock authority, and in assisting with extension programs.
He grew up on a small farm on the edge of Syracuse in southeast Nebraska (ironically across the road from the fairgrounds), graduated high school there and then obtained his degree with a major in animal science reinforced by a minor in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Out of college, the young stockman worked on a registered shorthorn farm and after that was a feed and seed retailer in his hometown.
Before long, however, he was drawn to 4-H volunteer leadership with an emphasis in coaching young livestock judges.
In 1974, Peterson applied for and won a newly-created position with a livestock emphasis with 4-H kids in Phelps and Gosper Counties. He remained there until he learned that Gene Bergen was retiring from his position with extension and the York County Fair. He applied, which proved to be a great benefit to everyone.
Peterson was brought to York County to “basically recreate” the livestock judging-heaving program he built and presided over in Holdrege.
He dedicated two decades to York County youth in a myriad of ways, providing guidance not just locally but also throughout the state.
Peterson has served on the county fair board in the past and is the long-serving secretary of the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Association. He has also served as a ring steward at the state fair, Ak-Sar-Ben and the state 4-H Horse Show.
He was named the 2016 Cattleman of the Year by the York-Hamilton County Cattlemen’s Association.
Also in 2016, he was presented the highest honor bestowed by the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Council – the Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute’s Award of Merit. This award is given each year to someone with a strong commitment to youth and a lifelong dedication to agriculture. Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Greg Ibach said at the time the award was presented, “Mr. Peterson has an extensive, positive history of working with youth interested in agriculture. In 4-H alone, he has influenced so many young people and helped guide them to ag-related careers.”
Several years ago, an inductee into this very Hall of Fame, the late Gene Bergen, said of Peterson: “I’ve always been amazed with Pete’s organizational skills and the great rapport he’s had with 4-H members when he was ring steward at the state fair, Ak-Sar-Ben and the state 4-H Horse Show. Pete is a hard worker and has always helped young people and the families succeed in 4-H.”
The history of the York Area Ag Hall of Fame
By Melanie Wilkinson
YORK -- In 1999, as part of the York News-Times’ Celebrate 2000 initiative at the turn of the century, the York County Ag Hall of Fame was created, to honor influential people in York County’s rich agricultural history.
The intent was to memorialize the stories of local people who played a major role in the biggest part of our economy and heritage – agriculture.
Residents and historians submitted nominations, providing as much information about these people as possible.
YNT staff researched those for whom detailed information was not provided.
The first inductees were chosen, numbering about 20.
Plaques were created, featuring the inductees’ names, photos and stories about their influence in the evolution of local agriculture.
Families were given one plaque as a keepsake and another plaque was made for public display.
In that first year, it was decided that the best place to showcase the plaques was at the York County Courthouse so the public would be able to view these commemorative pieces.
Due to space constraints, the only open wall space was in a hallway in the basement of the courthouse, just outside the then-newly-constructed county commissioners’ meeting room.
The first plaques were placed there, with the hopes of someday moving them to a more visible spot with more public traffic.
Over the years, more inductees were added and more plaques were hung, numbering 68.
Three years ago, it was recognized that the amazing display was not being viewed by the public as much as it should be and YNT staff started looking for a more suitable location.
The newspaper partnered with Wessels Living History Farm and asked the York County Commissioners for permission to move the collection of plaques. All agreed moving the Ag Hall of Fame to Wessels was the perfect fit.
The plaques were moved to the new tractor display building on the Farm and six more have been added since, two each fall.
On Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1:30 p.m., two more people will be honored and two more plaques will be hung.
The public is encouraged to attend. If someone hasn’t seen the display before, or they haven’t seen it in a long time, this is a wonderful opportunity to read the stories about neighbors, relatives, mentors, teachers, ancestors and friends who have had an impact on the county’s rich agricultural history and economy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!