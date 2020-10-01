Ag Hall of Fame - Gerald "Pete" Peterson

Due to space constraints, the only open wall space was in a hallway in the basement of the courthouse, just outside the then-newly-constructed county commissioners’ meeting room.

The first plaques were placed there, with the hopes of someday moving them to a more visible spot with more public traffic.

Over the years, more inductees were added and more plaques were hung, numbering 68.

Three years ago, it was recognized that the amazing display was not being viewed by the public as much as it should be and YNT staff started looking for a more suitable location.

The newspaper partnered with Wessels Living History Farm and asked the York County Commissioners for permission to move the collection of plaques. All agreed moving the Ag Hall of Fame to Wessels was the perfect fit.

The plaques were moved to the new tractor display building on the Farm and six more have been added since, two each fall.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1:30 p.m., two more people will be honored and two more plaques will be hung.

The public is encouraged to attend. If someone hasn’t seen the display before, or they haven’t seen it in a long time, this is a wonderful opportunity to read the stories about neighbors, relatives, mentors, teachers, ancestors and friends who have had an impact on the county’s rich agricultural history and economy.