Ag Hall of Fame - Dale Olson

Dale Alvin Olson was born Nov. 30, 1931, the son of Alvin and Hazel Foster Olson in York. He grew up on the family farm which was founded in 1917 by his grandparents – Oscar and Axelina Olson -- who crossed the ocean from Sweden to the United States and eventually York County.
Dale has been greatly involved in 4-H his entire life. He was a member of Block Baby 4-H Club (which focused on beef), the Milky Way Dairy Club and the Blue Ribbon Swine Club. He showed dairy, beef and hogs at the York County Fair, the Nebraska State Fair and Ak-Sar-Ben. Dale was also the first York County 4-H King.
He attended the University of Nebraska from 1951-1954 and was a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. He was an agriculture major and on the University of Nebraska Dairy Products Judging Team. He received the Alpha Zeta Ag Honorary status. In college, he was in the Air Force ROTC. He graduated as Commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the Air Force and reported to active duty at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kan. After two years of service, he returned to York County to farm.
His father, Alvin, had farmed the family farm until Dale’s return in 1956.
Dale raised dairy cattle and Poland China hogs. He operated a Grade A dairy, the York View Farms Poland China hog farm and a cattle feedlot. He also raised corn, beans and alfalfa.
When he started farming in 1956, irrigation was just starting to be an opportunity for farmers. The choice at that time was ditch and gated pipe irrigation – eventually, he was able to purchase a pivot. He also had two Herd King grain bins when he had the cattle yards, which were something new and innovative at the time because they would hold high moisture corn for feeding cattle.
The pigs raised at the York View Farms brought many honors for his own children (Karen, David and Gary) in their showing careers, as well as other 4-Hers in York County. The name of the farm went back to the days when his own father was raising Poland China hogs.
He served 18 years on the Nebraska State Fair Board, was a 4-H leader for his children’s 4-H club (the High Point Livestock Club) and was a York County Fair swine superintendent. Dale has served as a member of the York County Fair Board, the York County Farm Bureau and the York County Breeder and Feeder Association. He was also active in nominating others for this very award, when the York County Ag Hall of Fame began many years ago.
He has been a passionate supporter of the York Rural Fire Department, after witnessing the family home burn to the ground when he was just four years old, the day after Christmas in 1935.
Dale was also a member of the York School Board from 1965-1976. He is also a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church in York, where he has served as an elder and deacon.
The Olsons received the 100-year Ak-Sar-Ben Pioneer Farm Family Award in 2017.
The history of the York Area Ag Hall of Fame
By Melanie Wilkinson
YORK -- In 1999, as part of the York News-Times’ Celebrate 2000 initiative at the turn of the century, the York County Ag Hall of Fame was created, to honor influential people in York County’s rich agricultural history.
The intent was to memorialize the stories of local people who played a major role in the biggest part of our economy and heritage – agriculture.
Residents and historians submitted nominations, providing as much information about these people as possible.
YNT staff researched those for whom detailed information was not provided.
The first inductees were chosen, numbering about 20.
Plaques were created, featuring the inductees’ names, photos and stories about their influence in the evolution of local agriculture.
Families were given one plaque as a keepsake and another plaque was made for public display.
In that first year, it was decided that the best place to showcase the plaques was at the York County Courthouse so the public would be able to view these commemorative pieces.
Due to space constraints, the only open wall space was in a hallway in the basement of the courthouse, just outside the then-newly-constructed county commissioners’ meeting room.
The first plaques were placed there, with the hopes of someday moving them to a more visible spot with more public traffic.
Over the years, more inductees were added and more plaques were hung, numbering 68.
Three years ago, it was recognized that the amazing display was not being viewed by the public as much as it should be and YNT staff started looking for a more suitable location.
The newspaper partnered with Wessels Living History Farm and asked the York County Commissioners for permission to move the collection of plaques. All agreed moving the Ag Hall of Fame to Wessels was the perfect fit.
The plaques were moved to the new tractor display building on the Farm and six more have been added since, two each fall.
On Sunday, Oct. 4, at 1:30 p.m., two more people will be honored and two more plaques will be hung.
The public is encouraged to attend. If someone hasn’t seen the display before, or they haven’t seen it in a long time, this is a wonderful opportunity to read the stories about neighbors, relatives, mentors, teachers, ancestors and friends who have had an impact on the county’s rich agricultural history and economy.
