Ag Hall of Fame - Dale Olson

When he started farming in 1956, irrigation was just starting to be an opportunity for farmers. The choice at that time was ditch and gated pipe irrigation – eventually, he was able to purchase a pivot. He also had two Herd King grain bins when he had the cattle yards, which were something new and innovative at the time because they would hold high moisture corn for feeding cattle.

The pigs raised at the York View Farms brought many honors for his own children (Karen, David and Gary) in their showing careers, as well as other 4-Hers in York County. The name of the farm went back to the days when his own father was raising Poland China hogs.

He served 18 years on the Nebraska State Fair Board, was a 4-H leader for his children’s 4-H club (the High Point Livestock Club) and was a York County Fair swine superintendent. Dale has served as a member of the York County Fair Board, the York County Farm Bureau and the York County Breeder and Feeder Association. He was also active in nominating others for this very award, when the York County Ag Hall of Fame began many years ago.

He has been a passionate supporter of the York Rural Fire Department, after witnessing the family home burn to the ground when he was just four years old, the day after Christmas in 1935.