Progressive agriculture safety day will be held on Thursday, May 25 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva. This event is a fun-filled day for children currently in 1st — 6th grades. Learning demonstrations and activities include topics such as: Fire safety with the smoke-house trailer, Electrical safety, Grain safety, Farm Equipment, Firearm safety, Bike safety, Knife safety, Burn safety and underground utilities.
AG SAFETY DAY
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
At the end of an emotional and raucous day, 33 senators voted to shut off a filibuster and send the bill (LB754) to Gov. Jim Pillen for his signature.
York customers, including the News-Times office, were affected.
A visitor at Yellowstone National Park disturbed a bison calf that was struggling in the Lamar River, resulting in the decision by park ranger…
Mercedes American Horse was located and is safe, according to the York Police Department.
York shot a combined 593 at Monument Shadows in Gering, including a 298 on Wednesday, to win by 8 strokes.