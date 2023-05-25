Progressive agriculture safety day will be held on Thursday, May 25 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds in Geneva. This event is a fun-filled day for children currently in 1st — 6th grades. Learning demonstrations and activities include topics such as: Fire safety with the smoke-house trailer, Electrical safety, Grain safety, Farm Equipment, Firearm safety, Bike safety, Knife safety, Burn safety and underground utilities.