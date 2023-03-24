LINCOLN — Nash Hutmacher began spring camp weighing 330 pounds. Same as last fall. But it’s not the same 330 pounds.

An offseason spent eating better, with diet help from program nutritionist Kristin Coggin, shed body fat. Now the defensive lineman enters a pivotal junior season in better shape and surrounded by newness: a new physique, new coordinator, new position coach and new expectations of what he’ll bring to Nebraska’s d-line.

“At the end of the day, it’s all football,” he said. “New coaching staff is a new coaching staff. They have their standards and — it’s not their standards. It’s our standards, actually. Everything we talk about, it’s not them coming in new. It’s ours. It’s the entire team’s. It’s what we’re doing, not what they’re doing.”

After playing in one game as a true freshman, then sparingly the next year, Hutmacher started the Huskers’ opener in 2022 and saw action in all 12 games, recording 15 tackles. Against spread offenses like Georgia Southern, Oklahoma, Indiana and Rutgers, his snaps tapered off with Ty Robinson and Colton Feist the mainstays of the interior line. They picked up somewhat in November.

Robinson is now injured and won’t participate in spring practice. Feist chose not to use what would have been his sixth season of eligibility.

That leaves Hutmacher as one of the line’s elder statesmen, tasked with both learning new defensive coordinator Tony White’s flexible system and helping younger members. Leading doesn’t come naturally to Hutmacher; he’s had to make a conscious effort to work on it.

He does possess, however, his fair share of veteran qualities that suit the role he’s had to accept. Even if necessity forced him to shoulder the expectations of an older player, his natural composure and ability to glean information assist in the transition. His body transformation stemmed from self-awareness and understanding of what he needed to do to take a step forward.

“He’s savvy. He’s really savvy,” White said. “You can tell he’s calm. First of all, the best thing about it is he’s done a really nice job of making sure his weight is down. He’s doing the things he needs to do to make sure that he knows he’s gonna play and play a lot, so that’s the first thing. And the second thing is, he’s smart. He’s absorbed a lot of the defense, and again, when you get him in there and you see him, you always notice him around the ball.”

White is Hutmacher’s third defensive coordinator, and Terrance Knighton is his third position coach as he enters his fourth college season in a different world than the one where his career began. This spring, the staff changes aligned with shifts in Hutmacher’s development and role on the defensive line.

It adds up to a combination of skills that have impressed White and that Hutmacher has had to hone with a transitional season looming: his ability to adjust, learn and understand what he has to do while everything else changes around him.

“It’s still the same mindset as when I first got to college,” Hutmacher said. “I have a lot more to learn. New coaches are very helpful in that, just trying to get better every single day and improve on my game.”