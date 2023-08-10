The York Young Professionals will continue their Adulting Series with “Retirement 101” on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at noon at Kilgore Memorial Library. Come and hear from Nolan Rathe, a partner at NJN Financial Group, as he explains what we need to know about planning for retirement as young professionals in the workforce. Lunch will be provided. RSVP to https://forms.gle/J31xm4iSnVqR4mrS8.
Adulting Series: Retirement 101
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cast family had quadruplets determine who had the best dairy cows in the dairy show.
LINCOLN — In just about a month of ownership, Alexandru Grigorescu and his wife of a year, Violet Rowell, have added new floors and coolers to…
In a letter to the Journal Star last month, Aubrey Trail said: "My message to whoever is listening is simple: 'You gave me the death penalty s…
Died August 2, 2023
Tyler Cox, 30, is being held in York County on fugitive from justice charges. He's accused of theft of $100,000-$1 million, a felony, in Weld …