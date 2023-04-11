HASTINGS – The Hastings College chapter of Psi Chi, the psychology academic honor society, inducted 14 students during its recent spring ceremony on April 2.

This year’s Psi Chi inductees include:

• Mackenzie Berns, a junior from Fairbury, Nebraska

• Tiena Chu, a sophomore from Cheyenne, Wyoming

• Andrea Hornung, a junior from Stratton, Colorado

• Daelene Hinrichs, a junior from Glenvil, Nebraska

• Laura Hyde, a sophomore from Omaha, Nebraska

• Riley Lanning, a sophomore from Glendale, Arizona

• Elizabeth Mills, a senior from Omaha, Nebraska

• Jillian Rants, a junior from Grimes, Iowa

• Sasha Richards, a junior from Hastings, Nebraska

• Emma Severson, a junior from Hickman, Nebraska

• Ally Stratton, a junior from Omaha, Nebraska

• Natalia Dick, a senior from York, Nebraska

• Claire Hubbard, a senior from Highlands Ranch, Colorado

• Madison Grove, junior from Sioux Falls, South Dakota

The purpose of Psi Chi is to recognize and promote excellence in the science and application of psychology. Students who are a psychology major or minor and who have a strong academic record are invited to join. Members are eligible for scholarships, professional development, leadership positions and opportunities to publish and present research.

Psi Chi was established in 1929 and remains the single largest psychological association in the world with over 1,100 active chapters across the globe. The Hastings College chapter of Psi Chi was established in 1982 under the leadership of Dr. Chuck Eigenburg and Dr. Robert Shalock, and celebrated its 40th anniversary this past December.