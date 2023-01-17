CEDARVILLE, OHIO -- Aaron Goertzen, a Aurora student majoring in BS Physics, was named to the fall 2022 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Aaron Goertzen named to Fall 2022 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lloyd Harold Rodenbur Jr. died on January 4, 2023, at the age of 60. He was also known as “Boog” to some and as “Junior” to others. Lloyd was …
YORK – Earlier this year, in York County District Court, Chad Hoffman, 42, of York, was sentenced to probation in a case involving operating a…
YORK – Sean Gibson, 19, of Milligan has been sentenced to probation in a case where he ran from law enforcement while endangering a juvenile p…
Michael Joseph Rush, age 59 of York, died Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Lincoln surrounded by family. He was born on October 5, 1963 to Ephraim…
YORK — Graduate, staff member and champion of York University, Michael J. Rush, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, at the age of 5…
LEXINGTON — Area residents recently helped to fold over 1,000 paper cranes, butterflies and swans for Ethan Fago, a nine-year-old who went thr…
April 6, 1946 – January 9, 2023
YORK – Justine Fowler, 37, of York, has pleaded not guilty in a case involving methamphetamine possession and criminal trespassing.
YORK – The York Chamber of Commerce held its annual York Ag Conference at the Holthus Convention Center on Thursday featuring keynote speakers…
CRETE – It’s true in basketball that teams will often live or die by the 3-pointer as more and more players adopt the “shooters shoot” mentali…