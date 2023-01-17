 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aaron Goertzen named to Fall 2022 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, OHIO --  Aaron Goertzen, a Aurora student majoring in BS Physics, was named to the fall 2022 Dean's Honor List at Cedarville University. Students receive this achievement for obtaining a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

