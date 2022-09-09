The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family. One way to do this is by observing National Preparedness Month with Four Corners Health Department. National Preparedness Month is observed each September to raise awareness about steps individuals, families and communities can take to be ready for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. This year’s National Preparedness Month theme is, “A Lasting Legacy.” This annual event is a great time to focus on preparing ourselves and our communities for different types of emergencies.

Nebraska has no shortage of disasters throughout the state with severe weather, floods, winter storms, disease outbreaks, fires, and many more. Being prepared is an important job, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. You can start with a few simple steps:

1. Know your risks: Understand the risks you and your family may face.

2. Make a plan: Make a communications plan and prepare for both evacuating and sheltering.

3. Take Action: Put your plan into action.

4. Get involved.

In the Four Corners District, (Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties), you will find many groups that work together to plan for and respond to disasters. However, law enforcement, fire and rescue may not always be able to reach you quickly in an emergency or disaster. The most important step you can take to help your local responders is to be able to take care of yourself and those in your care. The more people who are prepared, the quicker the community will recover.

There are many ways to get involved before a disaster occurs. The whole community can take part in programs and activities. These can make families, homes, and places of worship safer from risks and threats. Local leaders agree that key parts are volunteers, a trained and informed public, and increased support of emergency response agencies during disasters.

For more information about preparing yourself and your family for disasters, visit www.ready.gov or www.fourcorners.ne.gov. If you are interested in how you might volunteer in disasters that affect us locally, please call the Four Corners Health Department at (402) 362-2621 or toll free (877) 337-3573.