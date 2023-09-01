Service for 911 calls was restored Friday morning to several Nebraska counties, including Buffalo and Hall, after it had been down overnight.

Buffalo County, which includes the city of Kearney, saw its service restored. In a Facebook post shortly before 7 a.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the exact cause for the outage had not been determined, but a cut fiber-optic line may have played a role.

At 8 a.m., Douglas and Sarpy Counties announced on social media that service had been restored. The 911 outages that began Thursday evening were part of a regional service failure for 911 systems in Nebraska.

Douglas County emergency dispatch officials said they were made aware of the outage at 7:35 p.m. Thursday. Those requesting 911 service were asked to call alternate numbers or text 911.

Hall County's service was restored in the morning as well.