LINCOLN — More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.

College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Kevin G. Van Den Wymelenberg

College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.

College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.

College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.

College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.

College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.

Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Andy Belser.

Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.

Students from the York area named to the Dean’s List include: Andrew Michael Bell of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Tanner Brandl of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Raina Lynn Cattau of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Anna Ranae Maxfield Crist of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, geography; Paxtyn Jane Dummer of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Daniel Helzer of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Jameson Herzberg of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Jayden Michael Herzberg of Aurora, graduate student, Dean’s List, College of Business, Master of Professional Accountancy; Ryan Robert Marlatt of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, actuarial science; Ella Mitchell of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology, and women’s and gender studies; Scott Ostdiek of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Cole Oswald of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, pre-mechanical engineering; Courtney Oswald of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Preston Lawrence Ramaekers of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry and psychology; Carly Rose of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies; Levi Joseph Schulze of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Willa Sharp of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Courtney Elizabeth Thompson of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, supply chain management; Levi James Vinkenberg of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Jane Kimball Wanek of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design.

Jackson Lee Bailey of Beaver Crossing, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Erika Cast of Beaver Crossing, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Aly Timmerman of Beaver Crossing, senior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies.

Kenzie Deprez of Benedict, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Camron Ross Watson of Benedict, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering.

Lincoln Kelley of Clarks, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching.

Luke Tommy Petersen of Cordova, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

Caitlin Rose Murphy of Exeter, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, actuarial science and mathematics; Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music.

Mitchell James Manning of Fairmont, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics.

Cameryn Brandt of Friend, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, and work-based learning (9-12); Emma Niemeier of Friend, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Josie Jean Vyhnalek of Friend, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).

Tyler Kent Cumpston of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Brock Anthony Godown of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Koby Head of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Lauryn Monteforte of Geneva, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance and management; Abby Nichols of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jake Nichols of Geneva, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Jacquelyn Joan Schelkopf of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, microbiology; Macy Scott of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Rhiannon Rose Shaner of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Jake Stoner of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction engineering.

William Wilton of Gresham, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, and work-based learning (9-12).

Maly John of Hampton, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration.

Sarah Danielson of Henderson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, women’s and gender studies; Eli Hiebner of Henderson, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Odessa Ohrt of Henderson, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Hayes Everett Oswald of Henderson, senior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Gabrielle Marie Siebert of Henderson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).

MaKenna Marie Clinch of Hordville, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology.

Trever Andrew Zelenka of Milligan, senior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies.

Benjamin William Lohrman of Osceola, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science and mathematics.

Kira Pavlik of Rising City, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Fischer White of Rising City, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre; Colin Wingard of Rising City, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration.

Espen Avenson of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Maddox Baack of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Samuel William Briggs of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Caleb Christensen of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Kade Christensen of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Remi Christensen of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Cevahn Ernesti of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Morgan Erwin of Seward, graduate student, Dean’s List, College of Business, Master of Professional Accountancy; Autumn Rose Fehlhafer of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Amber Richelle Gadeken of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry and microbiology; Ethan Patrick Galusha of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jeremy Gerk of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Cayden Glandt of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Jakob Gray of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Jarod M. Harris of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Dylan Charles Hiser of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Nathan Gerard Hochstein of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Derek Holtorf of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Emma A. Kuss of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Garrett Kuss of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant biology; Caleb Mohnike of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Claire Novak of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Jason Stephen Rathbone of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Emilee Rech of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Isaac Christian Rolf of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Rachel Sierra-Mendoza of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Brady Victor Smith of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Marlie Jo Voss of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Jack Royce Yelden of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication.

Grady Belt of Shelby, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration.

Ethan Peterson of Stromsburg, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Preston Ray Pinkelman of Stromsburg, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science.

Sterling Cloet of Sutton, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, microbiology; Julia Dawn George of Sutton, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Jacob Haight of Sutton, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education, work-based learning (9-12) and coaching; Dayvie Perrien of Sutton, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Eli Joseph Skalka of Sutton, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching; Ty Skalka of Sutton, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education.

Joel Thomas Bargen of Utica, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Kaitlyn Marie Fehlhafer of Utica, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Bella Lichti of Utica, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health.

Erin Case of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Chase Collingham of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Keeley Conrad of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Nick Conrad of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Evan Cunningham of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Jake Erwin of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; John Esser of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Chloe Holmes of York, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering and computer engineering; Lilly Holthus of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Cooper Koch of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Matt Mittman of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Zach Nienhueser of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Connor Nolan of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Eybrany Ocampo Alvarado of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Malik Patterson of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Jake Schmid of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Maxx Russell Troester of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Camden Wallingford of York, junior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre.