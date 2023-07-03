LINCOLN -- More than 6,400 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.
• College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.
• College of Architecture, 3.75; Dean Kevin G. Van Den Wymelenberg.
• College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.
• College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.
• College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.
• College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.
• College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.
• Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Dean Andy Belser.
• Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.
Students from the York area named to the Dean’s List include: Ben Allen of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, interior design; Raina Lynn Cattau of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Paxtyn Jane Dummer of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.; Daniel Helzer of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, classics and religious studies; Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; John Helzer of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jameson Herzberg of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Jayden Michael Herzberg of Aurora, graduate student, Dean’s List, College of Business, Master of Professional Accountancy; Elizabeth Grace Hunter of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English and film studies; Ella Mitchell of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology, and women’s and gender studies; Scott Ostdiek of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Courtney Oswald of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Jeremy Oswald of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Garen Alexander Quandt of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Preston Lawrence Ramaekers of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry and psychology; Carly Rose of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Levi Joseph Schulze of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Willa Sharp of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Caden Michael Svoboda of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Courtney Elizabeth Thompson of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, supply chain management; Levi James Vinkenberg of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management and marketing; Logan Cast of Beaver Crossing, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Aly Timmerman of Aurora, seniors, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Trevor Lee Clark of Benedict, seniors, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Lincoln Kelley, junior, of Clarks, Dean’s List College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching; Cameryn Brandt of Friend, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, work-based learning (9-12) and coaching; Josie Jean Vyhnalek of Friend, seniors, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Tyler Kent Cumpston of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Brock Anthony Godown of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Koby Head of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Abby Nichols of Geneva, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jacquelyn Joan Schelkopf of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, microbiology; Macy Scott of Geneva, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Rhiannon Rose Shaner of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Jake Stoner of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Carson Tatro of Geneva, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; William Wilton of Gresham, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies and work-based learning (9-12); Sarah Danielson of Henderson, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Eli Hiebner of Henderson, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Odessa Ohrt of Henderson, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts graphic design; Gabrielle Marie Siebert of Henderson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); MaKenna Marie Clinch of Hordville, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Blake Wert of Hordville, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Seth Henry Wert of Hordville, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural leadership, education and communication; Andrew Alley of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Espen Avenson of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Samuel William Briggs of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Kade Christensen of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Remi Christensen of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant biology; Autumn Rose Fehlhafer of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Amber Richelle Gadeken of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry and microbiology; Ethan Patrick Galusha of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jakob Gray of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching; Jarod M. Harris of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Dylan Charles Hiser of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Nathan Gerard Hochstein of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Emma A. Kuss of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Caleb Mohnike of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Claire Novak of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Jason Stephen Rathbone of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Isaac Christian Rolf of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Karla Sierra of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Alexandra Sierra-Mendoza of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Marlie Jo Voss of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; McKinley Voss of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Abby Wignall of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Emily Ann Yelden of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Grady Belt of Shelby, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Brenna Marian Houdersheldt of Shelby, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Amanda Giannou of Stromsburg, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Services, nutrition and health sciences; Ethan Peterson of Stromsburg, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Preston Ray Pinkelman of Stromsburg; freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer sciences; Sterling Cloet of Sutton, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, microbiology; Jacob Haight of Sutton, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education, work-based learning (9-12) and coaching; Joel Thomas Bargen if Utica senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Rachel Erin Hoffschneider of Utica, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Bella Lichti of Utica, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Wanyu Luo of Waco, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Andrew Jeffrey Wellman, of Waco, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Erin Case of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Chase Collingham of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Keeley Conrad of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Nick Conrad of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Shelby Lynn Crays of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies; Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Tom Erwin of York, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; John Esser of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Lilly Holthus of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Cooper Koch of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Rylie Krause of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education and applied science; Matt Mittman of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Zach Nienhueser of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Connor Nolan of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Eybrany Ocampo Alvarado of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Alyssa Onnen of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism, and advertising and public relations; Bailey Robinson of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Jake Schmid of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Camden Wallingford of York, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre.