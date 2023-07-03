Students from the York area named to the Dean’s List include: Ben Allen of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, interior design; Raina Lynn Cattau of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Paxtyn Jane Dummer of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.; Daniel Helzer of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, classics and religious studies; Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; John Helzer of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jameson Herzberg of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Jayden Michael Herzberg of Aurora, graduate student, Dean’s List, College of Business, Master of Professional Accountancy; Elizabeth Grace Hunter of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English and film studies; Ella Mitchell of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology, and women’s and gender studies; Scott Ostdiek of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Courtney Oswald of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, Explore Center, pre-health; Jeremy Oswald of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Garen Alexander Quandt of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Preston Lawrence Ramaekers of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry and psychology; Carly Rose of Aurora, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Levi Joseph Schulze of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Willa Sharp of Aurora, sophomore, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Caden Michael Svoboda of Aurora, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Courtney Elizabeth Thompson of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, supply chain management; Levi James Vinkenberg of Aurora, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management and marketing; Logan Cast of Beaver Crossing, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Aly Timmerman of Aurora, seniors, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Trevor Lee Clark of Benedict, seniors, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Lincoln Kelley, junior, of Clarks, Dean’s List College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching; Cameryn Brandt of Friend, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, work-based learning (9-12) and coaching; Josie Jean Vyhnalek of Friend, seniors, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Tyler Kent Cumpston of Geneva, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Brock Anthony Godown of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Koby Head of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Abby Nichols of Geneva, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jacquelyn Joan Schelkopf of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, microbiology; Macy Scott of Geneva, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Rhiannon Rose Shaner of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Jake Stoner of Geneva, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction engineering; Carson Tatro of Geneva, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; William Wilton of Gresham, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies and work-based learning (9-12); Sarah Danielson of Henderson, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Eli Hiebner of Henderson, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Odessa Ohrt of Henderson, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts graphic design; Gabrielle Marie Siebert of Henderson, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); MaKenna Marie Clinch of Hordville, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Blake Wert of Hordville, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Seth Henry Wert of Hordville, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural leadership, education and communication; Andrew Alley of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Espen Avenson of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Samuel William Briggs of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Kade Christensen of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Remi Christensen of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant biology; Autumn Rose Fehlhafer of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Amber Richelle Gadeken of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry and microbiology; Ethan Patrick Galusha of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jakob Gray of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching; Jarod M. Harris of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Dylan Charles Hiser of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Nathan Gerard Hochstein of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Emma A. Kuss of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Caleb Mohnike of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Claire Novak of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Jason Stephen Rathbone of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance; Isaac Christian Rolf of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Karla Sierra of Seward, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, software engineering; Alexandra Sierra-Mendoza of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Marlie Jo Voss of Seward, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; McKinley Voss of Seward, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Abby Wignall of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Emily Ann Yelden of Seward, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Grady Belt of Shelby, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Business, business administration; Brenna Marian Houdersheldt of Shelby, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Amanda Giannou of Stromsburg, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Services, nutrition and health sciences; Ethan Peterson of Stromsburg, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Preston Ray Pinkelman of Stromsburg; freshman, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer sciences; Sterling Cloet of Sutton, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, microbiology; Jacob Haight of Sutton, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education, work-based learning (9-12) and coaching; Joel Thomas Bargen if Utica senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Rachel Erin Hoffschneider of Utica, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, marketing; Bella Lichti of Utica, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Wanyu Luo of Waco, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Andrew Jeffrey Wellman, of Waco, junior, Dean’s List, College of Business, accounting; Erin Case of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, computer science; Chase Collingham of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Keeley Conrad of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Nick Conrad of York, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Shelby Lynn Crays of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies; Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Tom Erwin of York, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; John Esser of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Lilly Holthus of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Cooper Koch of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Rylie Krause of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education and applied science; Matt Mittman of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Zach Nienhueser of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Connor Nolan of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Eybrany Ocampo Alvarado of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, construction management; Alyssa Onnen of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism, and advertising and public relations; Bailey Robinson of York, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management; Jake Schmid of York, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Camden Wallingford of York, senior, Dean’s List, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre.