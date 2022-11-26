4 Bedroom Home in York - $364,685

Remington Homes Nantucket floor plan, which is a 4 bedroom 2 story home and oversized 3 stall garage. Over 1,900 sq feet of finish on the two upper levels. Open floor plan. Kitchen has a large center island with storage, white cabinets and Quartz countertop with tile backsplash. Painted white interior trim and doors. The mud room right off the garage has a large coat closet, half bath and built-in dropzone. All four bedrooms are on the 2nd level along with the laundry room. Huge master bedroom with private 3/4 bath and walk-in closet. 2 HVAC systems. Egress window and rough-in plumbing for a future bath in the unfinished basement. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Patio. Nice big corner lot.