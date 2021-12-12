 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in York - $140,000

4 Bedroom Home in York - $140,000

4 Bedroom Home in York - $140,000

Beautiful traditional home with formal dining room (currently used as a bedroom) AND spacious informal dining room. Updated kitchen. Wonderfully spacious primary bedroom upstairs, along with the other bedrooms. Full bath on main floor and on second floor. Sun room at the back. Most of the windows are newer. Two furnace & AC units and water heater only eleven years old. Room in basement for a shop. Three heat detectors - in kitchen, garage and primary bedroom. Fully fenced back yard. Patio and covered front porch. Main floor laundry and attached one car garage. Half a block from a beautiful park.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News