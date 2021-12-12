4 Bedroom Home in York - $140,000

Beautiful traditional home with formal dining room (currently used as a bedroom) AND spacious informal dining room. Updated kitchen. Wonderfully spacious primary bedroom upstairs, along with the other bedrooms. Full bath on main floor and on second floor. Sun room at the back. Most of the windows are newer. Two furnace & AC units and water heater only eleven years old. Room in basement for a shop. Three heat detectors - in kitchen, garage and primary bedroom. Fully fenced back yard. Patio and covered front porch. Main floor laundry and attached one car garage. Half a block from a beautiful park.