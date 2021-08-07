This unit is a four bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a two car attached garage. It is the south unit of the townhouse building. The main level has a nice open floor plan for the living room, dining room, kitchen area. It has a washer and dryer closet in the hallway that leads to the master bedroom with a large closet as well as an additional bedroom and a full bathroom. Off the dining room area is a sliding door that leads to a porch ideal for grilling and entertaining. The basement has a large living room as well as two bedrooms, each with egress windows in them, a large utility room, another full bathroom and a storage closet under the staircase.
4 Bedroom Home in Sutton - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
SEWARD – Monday morning, in Seward County District Court, former Centennial superintendent Tim DeWaard, 57, was sentenced to one year in priso…
A passerby found the SUV crashed in a ditch on North 270th Avenue on Saturday night.
YORK – Jennifer Sheppard has been appointed as a city council member.
YORK – A childcare gap exists in York County, leaders say, which creates hardship for families and employers alike.
YORK – Joseph T. Walton, 32, of Henderson, saw his bond reduced from $100,000, 10% to $50,000, 10% this past week in York County District Cour…
YORK – There were 43 new COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, according to the latest information from the Four Corners Health Department.
- Updated
On the Americans with Disabilities Act's anniversary, President Biden said those with long-term COVID-19 effects will have access to disability protections.
YORK – A bench warrant was issued this past week for Brandi Rodenbaugh, 29, of Omaha and formerly of Grand Island, who did not appear for her …
YORK – As of now, York Mayor Barry Redfern is scheduled to bring forward the name of the person he is recommending to fill the vacancy on the …
YORK – Kurt D. Snell, 45, of York was sentenced this week for first degree domestic assault, a Class 2A felony, in a case where he was accused…