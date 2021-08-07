 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sutton - $250,000

This unit is a four bedroom, 2 bathroom unit with a two car attached garage. It is the south unit of the townhouse building. The main level has a nice open floor plan for the living room, dining room, kitchen area. It has a washer and dryer closet in the hallway that leads to the master bedroom with a large closet as well as an additional bedroom and a full bathroom. Off the dining room area is a sliding door that leads to a porch ideal for grilling and entertaining. The basement has a large living room as well as two bedrooms, each with egress windows in them, a large utility room, another full bathroom and a storage closet under the staircase.

