4 Bedroom Home in Marquette - $489,000

Privately located at Valley View Golf Course. Built in 2010 with an open floor plan and vaulted ceiling in the great room. Beautiful hickory floors in great room with hickory trim throughout the home. Master bedroom and bath on first floor, as well as half bath and laundry, up the stairs is loft and bonus room, basement has family room, office, 3 bedrooms, one has en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, plus another full bath. 10'x30' deck and walk out basement with cement patio are perfect for enjoying the privacy and wildlife. Large 2 car attached garage. Private trail cut to Dark Island Trail. Very private and secluded but just a short walk to the Club House! Call Ross Realty for a private showing.