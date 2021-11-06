4 Bedroom Home in Henderson - $389,000

Ready for you! This beautiful home sits on a quiet street and has everything done for you! There are three bedrooms and two baths on the main floor. A beautiful open living, dining an kitchen area; perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has a walk in pantry, bar seating, upgraded appliances, a perfect view of the backyard. Main floor laundry and mud room off of the three car garage. Downstairs has a movie projector in the family room, work out area, pool table, office space, tornado shelter, a 4th full bedroom and a large third bathroom. The backyard has a wonderful deck, ready for your table and chairs. Underground sprinklers, a large shed, and fully fenced in yard. This home is waiting for you, just move in and just unpack! Call your REALTOR® today for a showing.